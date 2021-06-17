World Refugee Day celebration happening in Boise on June 26

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are invited to celebrate World Refugee Day in Boise on June 26 with food, dance, and storytelling to celebrate the different people and cultures in our state. The event in Boise includes traveling block parties featuring music, dance and free food from refugee and immigrant-owned food trucks.

World Refugee Day has been celebrated since 2001 and Idaho has a history of welcoming refugees. According to a news release, more than 13,400 refugees have resettled in Idaho since 1975, representing nearly 80 primary languages and 46 countries.

MATTHEW WORDELL WRD 2018 Darjeeling Momo": The Darjeeling Momo food truck, seen here at the 2018 World Refugee Day Boise event, will be back for this year's celebration on June 26.

Below is a schedule of events happening on June 26:



11 a.m. - Civic Park Plaza

12 p.m. - Sunset Park, 2625 N. 32nd St.

1 p.m. - Northwest Pointe Apartments

2 p.m. - Idaho Capital Asian Market Plaza, 3107 N. Cole Road

Featuring:

World Music DJs

Emcees & Storytellers

Dances from Mladi Behar & The Makatas

Free food from Darjeeling Momo, Machu Picchu, and Crazy Cow Ice Cream food trucks

Saint Alphonsus will set up a mobile clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public. The clinic will be set up in the eastern parking lot of the Ada County Courthouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.