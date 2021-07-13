World Center for Birds of Prey welcomes new avian ambassador

BOISE, Idaho — The Peregrine Fund's World Center for Birds of Prey introduced Tulio, a 52-day-old Ornate Hawk-eagle to its education flock. Visitors may see Tulio during one of his daily trips outside to become acclimated to his new home.

Monica Pittman

The World Center for Birds of Prey says Tulio arrived at the center at 27-days-old and has been cared for by the expert raptor care staff at the center. There is another Ornate Hawk-eagle at the center, Fancy, who has been a long-time resident but was recently requested to join a breeding program.

Fancy's genes are underrepresented in the North American captive population of Ornate Hawk-eagles, making her valuable for breeding. Fancy moved into the program in Nevada and the center received Tulio in return.

Tulio is being hand-raised and needs multiple feedings throughout the day. Staff are taking him home at night and helping acclimate him to his new job as an ambassador for his species.

“It’s a lot of work to care for young raptors, but it will be worth it when he’s older and comfortable being around people for education programs," said Monica Pittman, Curator of Birds at The Peregrine Fund. "We have big plans for him since he’s such a unique and inspiring species. We hope everyone falls in love with him and wants to do something to protect birds like Tulio in the wild.”

Tulio is likely to start to fly at some point in the next two to four weeks. At that time, he will move into one of the outdoor exhibits to continue acclimating and start training for participation in education programs and potentially Fall Flights.

Kelsey Tatton

Ornate-Hawk eagles are found in subtropical and tropical areas of the New World, according to the World Center for Birds of Prey. They were found from southern Mexico through Central and South America down to northern Argentina. The species is susceptible to habitat loss and as rainforests are cut down, there are fewer places for this species to go.

The Peregrine Fund is working to conserve Ornate Hawk-eagles through research, education programs, improving local economic sustainability and habitat protection.

The Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission can be purchased in advance online or at the center.