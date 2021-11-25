Workforce development program supports Idaho's youth

Several Idaho industries are continuing to struggle to fill open positions.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, there are many factors why—but according to a report from analysts at the Idaho Department of Labor, one of those reasons is there are more people reaching retirement age than there are young adults to replace them.

A local program is working to help support youth entering the workforce.

“Qualified individuals have so many options with this program,” said Keith Whiting, career planner.

The federally funded program focuses on Idaho youth ages 16-24 and offers an individualized approach for each participant through apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and internships.

“It’s a partnership with youth to identify their interests while working together to achieve their career goals,” Whiting said. “The career planner meets with or talks to the individual on a regular basis and helps guide the process as a mentor.”

The program has already helped hundreds of Idaho youth in the past two years.

To be eligible, participants must be:

16-24 years of age

An Idaho resident

Authorized to work in the U.S.

Not attending any school

If you're interested in the program, click here.