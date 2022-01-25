Worker's Compensation for vaccine injury bill introduced

BOISE, Idaho — A bill related to worker’s compensation and vaccinations was introduced in the House Commerce and Human Resources committee Tuesday.

The legislation, brought forward by Republican Rep. Jason Monks of Meridian, looks to have a vaccine-related injury, if the vaccine was required by an employer, be covered by Worker’s Compensation.

Monks introduced similar legislation in November during the three-day extension of the 2021 Legislative Session, but it did not pass the Senate.

“These are individuals through no fault of their own who have been potentially injured from doing their job and we want to make sure that when they look at this, they say, you know what? We are going to look at it as much as we can favor the employee,” Rep. Jason Monks of Meridian said. “There are questions that come up. Was that whole argument of did it come from the vaccination or something else? We are going to try to give them the benefit of the doubt.”

The bill will now be printed.