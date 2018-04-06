BOISE, ID - Preservation work on numerous Boise area bridges will begin soon, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Improvements are intended to protect and preserve the life of the bridges.

One of the most significant projects: work on the Emerald Street bridge between Cole Road and Curtis Road over I-184 (the Connector) will require a full closure. Construction is scheduled to begin in a week or two and continue through late May. “During that time, the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic. Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open over the bridge. Access to local streets, homes and businesses in the area will be maintained,” said ITD spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez.

“During construction, the detour for Emerald Street will be Fairview Avenue or Franklin Street via Cole and Curtis Roads. Noise and light impacts are anticipated in the work zone. Overnight lane closures on the Connector will occur near the bridge,” she added.

However, preservation work on other bridges in the Boise area will not require full closures.

Motorists can expect lane reductions and reduced speeds April through May at:

- I-84, Meridian Road Interchange

- I-84, Broadway Avenue Interchange

- I-84, Cole-Overland Interchange

- I-84, Gowen Road Interchange

- Broadway Avenue, Boise River Bridge

The work schedule could change, depending on weather.

Cannon Builders is the contractor on the $2.7 million project, Gonzalez said.

