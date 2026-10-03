Wood's 2-point conversion lifts Idaho past No. 1 Montana State

MOSCOW, Idaho — Joshua Wood scored on a two-point conversion as time ran out, capping a fourth-quarter comeback and lifting Idaho to a 35-34 upset of top-ranked Montana State on Saturday night.

The Vandals (1-4, 1-1 Big Sky) trailed 34-20 entering the fourth quarter before scoring the game's final 15 points. Idaho held the defending FCS champions scoreless over the final 13 minutes.

With no timeouts and 49 seconds remaining, Wood scored a touchdown with one second left, cutting the deficit to 34-33.

Rather than force overtime, Idaho kept up offense. Wood moved into the end zone on the two-point try as the clock expired.

The victory was the first in program history over a No. 1-ranked team.

The loss was Montana State's first of the season.