Women, Infants and Children program updates eligibility to fight food insecurity

BOISE, Idaho — The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is making adjustments to help fight food insecurity in the Treasure Valley.

The WIC program provides nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, and referrals to health care. The goal of the program is to safeguard the health of mothers and young children whose nutrition could be affected by financial troubles or other struggles.

The program will be raising the income eligibility guidelines on July 1. These changes are based on an increase in the cost of food and rent.

The new guidelines determine if a family is eligible for WIC benefits based on the number of people in the family and the income of the family. The updated guidelines provide benefits to families who fall under these new maximum annual income brackets:



Family of 1 - $26,973

Family of 2 - $36,482

Family of 3 - $45,991

Family of 4 - $55,500

Family of 5 - $65,009

Currently, the program serves over 30,000 Idahoans, with the average family receiving $64 in groceries each month.

For more information on the program and the requirements for eligibility, visit their website here or call the Idaho CareLine at 2-1-1.