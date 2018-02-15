Boise, ID - Women and men gathered on Valentine's Day to raise awareness of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The rain did not stop folks from attending the One Billion Rising For Solidarity Against Exploitation of Woman at the statehouse.

"Today is hosted by BraveHeart and SHEROES United, and each of those brings woman together to heal," said MeeshaKenna Keely, Organizer. Keely said, according to research, 1-in-3 women are abused.

Dancing was a big part of the event.

"It's very powerful," said Rebecca Evans, abuse survivor.

The women shared their stories of domestic violence, rape and assault.

"It is not about sharing our stories but bringing awareness and making a change," said Evans.

Evans was a keynote speaker. She said she came out to the capitol to help break the cycle.

"I grew up in a home of domestic violence," Evans added.

She further explained that she refuses to let that define her.

"For me, a great cornerstone was education. I went back to school," said Evans.

It is an accomplishment that helped her keep moving forward and put her experiences behind her.

She now wants to help other victims get through their traumas with moments like this.

One by one, victims shared their stories, their struggles and their triumphs with both hugs and tears.

All the while, they spread awareness that abuse of any kind is not okay.

Organizers say they included men this year to help empower them.