Woman reported missing from Quinn's Pond

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise police have reported that a vulnerable adult female named Bridgette, 28, has gone missing. She was last seen walking to the bathroom on the West side at Quinn's Pond.

It has been reported that the woman is unfamiliar with the area, and authorities are worried for her safety.

(1/2) Boise Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult named Bridgette, 28. She was last seen around 2pm by family at Quinn’s Pond walking to a bathroom on the west side. Bridgette is not familiar with the area and family and officers are worried for her safety. pic.twitter.com/Svy8wvbe4i — Boise PD (@BoisePD) July 9, 2023

Bridgette is reported to be 6'2" and approximately 145lbs. having short blonde hair with dark roots and brown eyes.

If you have seen Bridgette, or have any information that may assist authorities in locating her, please call dispatch at 208-377-6790.