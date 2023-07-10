Watch Now
Woman reported missing from Quinn's Pond

Boise PD Twitter account
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jul 10, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise police have reported that a vulnerable adult female named Bridgette, 28, has gone missing. She was last seen walking to the bathroom on the West side at Quinn's Pond.

It has been reported that the woman is unfamiliar with the area, and authorities are worried for her safety.

Bridgette is reported to be 6'2" and approximately 145lbs. having short blonde hair with dark roots and brown eyes.

If you have seen Bridgette, or have any information that may assist authorities in locating her, please call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

