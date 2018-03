NAMPA, ID - Nampa Police officers are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of First Street North Wednesday afternoon.

According to Nampa Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha, the shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m.

A woman was injured, but the extent of her injuries has not yet been released.

"We have detained a man for questioning," Riha said.

We have a reporter on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.