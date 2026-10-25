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Woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on I-15 in Bonneville County

The crash happened Saturday evening at milepost 119.5 on I-15, the Idaho State Police said.
Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 2
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 2
Posted

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening on I-15 in Bonneville County, according to the Idaho State Police.

The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. at milepost 119.5 in Idaho Falls.

ISP said a Honda Accord, driven by a 22-year-old man from Roseville, California, was traveling north on I-15 before using the emergency crossover in the median and striking the side of a Volkswagen Atlas as the driver attempted to enter the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 31-year-old woman from Roberts, Idaho, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Neither the driver of the Honda nor his two passengers were injured, ISP said.

Everyone involved in the collision was wearing their seatbelts, according to ISP.

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