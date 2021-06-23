Woman dies after tree falls on vehicle at Antelope Campground

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Much of southwest Idaho spent the day cleaning up after Tuesday night's windstorm. High winds and tree branches can be dangerous and unfortunately, sometimes deadly.

In Gem County, one woman was seriously injured and another killed when a tree fell on their car when they took shelter from the wind. The pair were camping near the Sage Hen Reservoir at the Antelope Campground.

The violent winds toppled multiple trees and one landed on their car. One woman died at the scene and the other needed an ambulance. No identification will be released pending family notification.

The forest service is examining the area for more damage and work crews are attempting to clean up the fallen trees and branches.