Woman dead after overnight Nampa chase

NAMPA, ID - The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force and the Idaho State Police are investigating an overnight pursuit involving the death of a woman.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Nampa Police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of 2nd Street South. The reason of the traffic stop was not immediately disclosed.

“During the stop, the driver, identified as Joe A. Nevarez, age 46, fled the traffic stop in his vehicle,” said Lt. Eric Skoglund of the Nampa Police Department. “In the 1800 block of 2nd Street South, an adult female passenger fell from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.”

Currently, her identity is not available for release, he added.

Officers pursued Nevarez to Highway 45 and East Locust Lane in south Nampa, where officers ended the pursuit using a pursuit intervention technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver.

Officers then apprehended the suspect.

He is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and eluding officers. Both are felonies.

