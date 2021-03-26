With warmer weather comes noxious weeds in Idaho

IDAHO — With the warmer over the past week, seeds are sprouting and the plants are growing. But we do not want all plants to grow and thrive here in the Gem State.

Experts remind us the fight isn't just on public property, landowners should consider educating themselves and then get out and get their hands dirty.

Noxious weeds are not native to the state and are invasive. The weeds cost Idahoans around 300 million dollars a year, so it is important to be on the lookout and get rid of these weeds when you can.

If you want to learn more about how to deal with the weeds, you can get a free, detail-packed booklet here.