Winter Garden aGlow returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden

BOISE, Idaho — Prepare for a winter wonderland! The Winter Garden aGlow event is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden this month.

The light display is the garden's largest fundraiser of the year, using 600,000 lights to create a festive display.

Improvements to the experience this year are timed entrances, and removal of the one-way path, creating shorter lines and more space to enjoy the event.

The light display will be open from November 24 through December 31.

Ticket sales are limited and must be purchased in advance. You can buy online here.