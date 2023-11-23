Watch Now
Winter Garden aGlow kicks off at the Botanical Garden

Kelsie Rose
Winter Garden aGlow at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Photo: Kelsie Rose
Posted at 10:57 AM, Nov 23, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Botanical Garden is inviting the public to celebrate the winter season with their annual Winder Garden aGlow, where the garden transforms into a winter wonderland complete with luminous holiday lights displays.

This year the garden has been transformed into a gingerbread wonderland with holiday-themed decorations, the snowglobe bar serving cookies and cocoa, and a live choir performing holiday hits.

The gorgeous light displays will be open to explore from 6 pm to 9 pm from Wednesday to Sunday starting on Nov. 23 and running through the end of December. Tickets cost $18 for nonmembers and just $14 for members and children under 12.

More information on the event is available on the Idaho Botanical Garden website.

