Winter Garden aGlow kicks off at the Botanical Garden

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Botanical Garden is inviting the public to celebrate the winter season with their annual Winder Garden aGlow, where the garden transforms into a winter wonderland complete with luminous holiday lights displays.

This year the garden has been transformed into a gingerbread wonderland with holiday-themed decorations, the snowglobe bar serving cookies and cocoa, and a live choir performing holiday hits.

The gorgeous light displays will be open to explore from 6 pm to 9 pm from Wednesday to Sunday starting on Nov. 23 and running through the end of December. Tickets cost $18 for nonmembers and just $14 for members and children under 12.

More information on the event is available on the Idaho Botanical Garden website.