Winning game day recipes

This Super Bowl Sunday try quick, healthy recipes for your game day snacks. Albertsons Registered Dietitian Molly Tevis shared her favorites on Good Morning Idaho.

Instant Pot Philly Eagles Cheesesteak Wraps

Ingredients:

2-3 lb pot roast (ex. eye round)

1 onion chopped

5 cloves garlic minced

3-4 bell peppers chopped

Olive oil as needed

Salt and pepper to taste

4-6 small Flatout wraps

2 cups shredded swiss cheese

Instructions:

1. Place 2 tablespoons of olive oil to your Instant Pot and select the Sauté setting.

2. While the oil is getting hot, season your roast with salt and pepper.

3. Place the roast in the Instant Pot and sear on each side (about 3-4 minutes in between turns).

4. Remove the roast to a plate as you sauté the vegetables.

5. Place the onions and garlic in the Instant Pot and sauté 2 minutes before adding the sweet bell peppers.

6. Continue cooking until onions are translucent and peppers are softened.

7. Place the roast back into the instant pot and turn off the sauté setting.

8. Select the meat/stew setting and increase the time to 40 minutes.

9. After the Instant Pot is done, allow to set at least 10 minutes.

10. Slice the roast and portion out with the peppers on the tortillas, add cheese to each and return under the broiler for 1 minute to allow the cheese to melt

New England Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Jalapeno Mango Slaw

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons McCormick® Gourmet Collection Jalapeno Peppers Diced

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Gourmet Collection Garlic Powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 lb jumbo Open Nature shrimp (16 to 20 count), peeled and deveined

3 cups shredded cabbage

1 mango, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch cubes

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

6 flour or corn tortillas (6-inch)

Instructions:

1. Mix oil, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, honey, garlic powder and salt in small bowl with wire whisk. Reserve 1/4 of the marinade. Pour remaining marinade into large resealable bag. Add shrimp; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, mix cabbage, mango and onion in large bowl. Add reserved marinade; toss to coat. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

3. Brush 1 side of each tortilla with oil. Grill, oil-side down, over medium heat 2 to 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove tortillas; cover with towel to keep warm.

4. Remove shrimp from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill shrimp over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes per side or until shrimp turn pink.

5. To serve, place 3 shrimp on each tortilla. Top with slaw and serve immediately.

