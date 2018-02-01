Winning game day recipes

1 lb jumbo Open Nature shrimp (16 to 20 count), peeled and deveined
3 cups shredded cabbage
1 mango, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
2 tablespoons chopped red onion
6 flour or corn tortillas (6-inch)
Instructions:
1. Mix oil, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, honey, garlic powder and salt in small bowl with wire whisk. Reserve 1/4 of the marinade. Pour remaining marinade into large resealable bag. Add shrimp; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, mix cabbage, mango and onion in large bowl. Add reserved marinade; toss to coat. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
3. Brush 1 side of each tortilla with oil. Grill, oil-side down, over medium heat 2 to 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove tortillas; cover with towel to keep warm.
4. Remove shrimp from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill shrimp over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes per side or until shrimp turn pink.
5. To serve, place 3 shrimp on each tortilla. Top with slaw and serve immediately.
