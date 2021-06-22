Wine and cheese pairings to try during Idaho Wine and Cider Month

IDAHO — June is Idaho Wine and Cider Month, and if you plan to host friends soon to celebrate, we've got some ideas for your charcuterie board.

Tina Peterson, National Program Manager for Wisconsin Cheese, says they have a world of cheese to choose from -- all in one state.

"We craft over 600 varieties, styles, and types of cheese so we have perfect pairing partners," says Peterson.

Wisconsin wins more national and international awards than any other state or country. It's also the only state that requires a license to make cheese.

If you're looking to make a cheese board, the award-winning Wisconsin Cheese is in 98% of grocery retailers nationwide, including Albertsons Market Street.

"If you travel there, ask for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese. If you see that badge on the packaging, you're going to know you're getting the highest quality product."

June also marks National Dairy Month, giving you the perfect excuse to try out different pairings. One cheese to think about starting with: gouda!

"Gouda, in general, is really rich, it's creamy, it's buttery, it's phenomenal for pairing with wines. I absolutely love it because it's very palatable so it's a crowd-pleaser," says Peterson.

Peterson says you can also look at a colby, a Wisconsin original cheese, to add to your board. She says it's typically a universal pairing with both wine and cider and will make everyone snacking on the board happy.

For more ideas to help you pair your wine or ciders with cheese, click here.