Winco, Fred Meyer no longer requiring masks for those fully vaccinated

BOISE, Idaho — Two grocery store chains in Idaho are no longer requiring customers that are fully vaccinated to wear masks in their stores.

In a Facebook post, WinCo said in alignment the current CDC guidance and as allowed locally, it is no longer requiring fully vaccinated employees and customers to wear a face covering. The notice applies to stores in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

WinCo does not request proof of customer vaccination, according to the post.

WinCo says for all other states, it is waiting or evaluating guidance from applicable health departments in California, Oregon and Washington. The face-covering policy remains in place in those states.

Fred Meyer stores in Idaho also show a new sign when you enter, according to the Idaho Statesman. A small sign in red appeared saying "Masks not required for fully vaccinated individuals."

“Fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction,” a Fred Meyer spokesperson wrote Friday in an email to the Idaho Statesman.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced on May 14 that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors in Boise city limits. Crowd size limits will also no longer be restricted, but people and organizations are encouraged to be safe and take the appropriate precautions.