Will affirmative action have any affect on Idaho institutions?

BOISE, Idaho — Brian Bava is the Vice President of Enrollment Management at the College of Idaho. He says their approach to enrollment is making sure students are prepared for the rigor of the college

"We try really hard to get to know our students throughout the admission process again to gauge if they'll be a good fit for our community and so that's where this particular ruling doesn't change anything as far as how we consider students for admission,” says Bava.

In 2020 Governor Bill Little banned affirmative action in Idaho.

So, Thursday's ruling doesn't affect private state universities or colleges and causes schools to look more at academics

Bava says, “Making sure that the students who are going to be coming to the college early are given offers to come to the college early is giving offers have the academic and al to be successful because the last thing we want is students come here and not be able to stay for academic reasons.”

Bava says diversity is still important and the College of Idaho works with different international groups and organizations to make sure they're bringing diversity to campus.

“I don't feel like we're going to have to change anything in terms of how we consider students, and we'll continue to build those pipelines reinforce those pipelines, so we have diversity of thought on our campus.”

