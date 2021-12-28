Watch
Wildlife officials start feeding elk in central Idaho

Terry Thompson/Idaho Fish and Game
Regional Wildlife Biologist Sierra Robatcek filling troughs with pelletized alfalfa at Bullwacker feed site west of Ketchum
Posted at 2:33 PM, Dec 28, 2021
Idaho wildlife officials have started feeding elk west of Ketchum and Sun Valley in central Idaho to keep them out of populated areas.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Monday that it started the feeding Thursday at its Bullwhacker feed site. Officials say that more than 125 elk frequent the area.

The feeding is based on the amount of snow, temperatures and natural forage available.

More than 40 elk died at the site in the 2015-2016 winter, either killed by mountain lions, being trampled or starving. Fish and Game renovated the site, and deaths decreased.

