Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border

ONTARIO, Oregon — A wildfire has closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Friday afternoon.

Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes are closed 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) east of Pendleton and into Ontario.

Officials said the westbound lanes are also closed between Ontario and Baker City.

⚠️🔥 A large wildfire continues to burn near Mile Marker 368 which has closed I-84 between #OntarioOR and #Pendleton. This is adding to the smoke in the Treasure Valley this evening. @OregonDOT will have the latest updates I-84's status. #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/ixb6MhchKv — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) September 1, 2022

Officials say crews are fighting the blaze but high winds are creating challenges.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate and officials were urging people to refrain from blindly following apps that could lead people onto unsuitable remote roads. No viable detours were available, officials said.

The closures could last several hours, officials said.

Travelers should continue to monitor TripCheck.com if driving through the area, or call 503-588-2941 for updates.

Smoke will be visible in the Treasure Valley, with air quality in the 'moderate' category, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.