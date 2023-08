ATHOL, Idaho — Firefighters are on the scene in northern Idaho battling the Sarah Loop Fire, a 60 acre wildfire burning near Athol.

The fire is burning about 1.5 miles west of highway 95, near the intersection of Targhee Street and east Sarah Loop.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has released evacuation orders as officials continue to fight the flames and get the situation under control.

This is a developing story.