Wildfire forces pre-evacuation measures in the Crazy Mountains of Montana

BOZEMAN, Montana — The American Fork fire in the Crazy Mountains of Montana has led fire officials to declare a pre-evacuation warning.

Idaho News 6 reporter Steve Dent left Boise in a rush on Thursday morning to get to his parent's cabin to help with the evacuation efforts.

Friday featured two missions to get vehicles and equipment safely off the mountain, but also to do as much as possible to protect the cabin.

The area expects to be evacuated either Saturday evening or on Sunday, but everybody up in the mountains knows they need to be ready to go at a moment's notice.

The fire was started by lightning.