Wildfire forces evacuation of small north-central Idaho town

Residents of Lenore were evacuated as a rapidly growing wildfire pushed toward the small north-central Idaho town late Wednesday afternoon.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office told some residents to evacuate immediately and others to prepare to evacuate as the fire was pushed by wind toward the town. The fire was estimated Thursday morning at just under two square miles (5.18 square kilometers.)

According to the National Interagency Fire's morning report, the fire is burning on agricultural land in Bedrock Creek Canyon and has destroyed 35 structures as of Thursday morning. It wasn't immediately known if those were primarily outbuildings like sheds or other structures.