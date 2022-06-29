Wildfire burns northeast of Vale

ONTARIO, Ore — A 40,000 acres wildfire burning northeast of Vale caused the closure of Interstate 84 between Ontario and Baker City for several hours Tuesday due to smoke.

Firefighters from Burnt River and Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Associations, Vale Rural Fire Department, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, two water tenders, and two dozers are on the scene of what is being called the "Willowcreek Fire."

Air support resumed Wednesday morning after being called off overnight.

“The winds calmed about 3 a.m. which gave us a good chance to get around the hot spots on the fire,” Vale BLM Fire Duty Officer Justin Fenton said Wednesday morning in a statement.

The fire was first reported on private land just after 4:15 p.m. mountain time Tuesday but later moved onto land managed by the Bureau of Land Management. No injuries have been reported, no structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered. The cause of the fire is under investigation.