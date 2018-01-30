Wilder students evacuated after "troubling" threat

WILDER, ID - Students attending the Wilder Middle School and High School were evacuated from their classrooms late Tuesday morning after the school staff learned of what they described as a “troubling threat,” according to District Superintendent Jeff Dillon.

Dillon released only a few details of the incident, citing an ongoing police investigation.

He said students told school administrators Tuesday morning of a “threat” they had overheard. Administrators relocated the students to the nearby elementary school’s gymnasium and cafeteria. “This was a precautionary measure,” Dillon said. “We wanted to make sure kids were safe.”

Wilder Police searched the school using a K-9.

Students were allowed to return to their classrooms about an hour later, Dillion said.

Parents received notifications via the district’s phone alert system. Some parents elected to come to the campus and pick up their children. “It will be considered an excused absence,” Dillon added.

Police are continuing their investigation.



