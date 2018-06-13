Wild horses roam free in Owyhee County thanks to the BLM in Idaho

Owyhee County - The Soda Fire burned 279,144 acres in 2015, that included almost all of the Sands Basin forcing the Bureau of Land Management to round up the wild horses to protect them.

For the last few years, these wild mustangs were in the care of the BLM who gathered 279 horses and took them to the Boise Wild Horse Corrals and the Bruneau Off-Range Corrals.

On Wednesday more than one hundred people joined a caravan that stretched for miles as the BLM led the group through dirt roads in the Sands Basin.

"It was amazing, they are going home," said Lynda Robertson who owns horses in Marsing. "They feed your soul, they are God's craziest, finest, most artistic creation and a part of America.

Three horse trailers showed up and released 29 of the horses back into the wild as the people took photographs and marveled at the majesty of the stallions and mares.

"Pretty emotional actually, the cloud of smoke was like something out of a movie," said Katie Wheeler originally from Great Britain. "That was amazing, it was a chance of a lifetime."

The BLM was surprised by the number of people who showed up which validated all their hard work to return these horses to the wild.

"We want to see them out here, it is important to the BLM to manage healthy wild horse herds on healthy working public rangelands," said Heather Tiel-Nelson of the Bureau of Land Management Owyhee Field Office.

The BLM also put up 80 horses for adoption because of the overall number of horses they rescued and the lack of suitable land following the fire.