Wild Birds Unlimited brought a flock of activity for local Veterans

BOISE, Idaho — The Wild Birds Unlimited store here in Boise hosted an event working with veterans to paint birdhouses.

Painting at the Idaho State Veterans Home, the event brought unfinished birdhouses for residents to paint, intended to raise awareness in the community for the home and the needs facing our local vets. And to have a little fun while doing it.

Store manager Travis Kaeppner grew up in Boise and is always looking for ways to give back to his community. He and assistant store manager, Jacob Briggs, were on hand to help get the creativity flowing.

"They seem excited. They really jumped into it," said Briggs. "I noticed one of the houses is almost halfway painted blue, so they're really getting into it. I heard some singing going on a minute ago, so it sounds like they're having a good time, lots of laughter."

Three of the finished birdhouses will be selected and auctioned off by the store in December with the donations going back to help local veterans.