Wiffleball tournament helps raise money for our armed forces stationed abroad

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Ryan Amlingneier grew up loving Wiffleball.

"We’d go to my grandparents house, have lunch, help mow the yard, and then it was like Wiffleball til dark,” Amlingneier told Idaho news 6.

On Saturday, his non-profit organization 5-Tool-Valor hosted a Wiffleball tournament in Meridian.

The goal was to raise money to send baseball and softball equipment to military families stationed abroad.

“Baseball and the military has always been a big part of my life," Amlingneier said. "My son played baseball all growing up so it’s been a big part of my life and I’ve always had a love from the military and giving service.”

So far, the group has sent around $6,000 worth of equipment to families and schools.

Most recently, they sent almost $2,000 worth of softball and Wiffleball equipment to Deagu Middle High School in South Korea.

Amlingneier says military families stationed overseas don't always have access to the same equipment as people in the United States. He hopes to continue to bridge that gap.

For more information on 5-Tool-Valor, visit their website.