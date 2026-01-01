White-tailed buck tests positive for chronic wasting disease

GRANGEVILLE — A white-tailed buck, found south of Grangeville, has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. This is the first detection in Hunting Unit 15, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

CWD is a fatal, contagious disease affecting deer, moose, and elk populations. It attacks the animal's nervous system. Severe weight loss, drooling and lethargy are all physical symptoms of an infection. Many people refer to it as Zombie Deer Disease.

The infected buck was killed about 20 miles from Slate Creek, where CWD was first detected in 2021. Recent data collection has found an increase in detections near White Bird and eastward toward Grangeville.

“It’s not terribly surprising because it’s a pretty logical progression,” Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region Wildlife Manager Jana Ashling said. “We know based on radio collar data that we have animals moving between these areas.”

This year, Fish and Game has tested more than 5,600 samples from deer and elk. The white-tailed buck is the first infected animal outside Units 1, 14, 18, and 23, where deer and elk have previously tested positive.

The disease is not curable, but Fish and Game aims to keep the prevalence of the disease low in herds. The organization will use the findings to update its management strategy, supporting healthy big game populations.