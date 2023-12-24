Where to go ice skating in the Treasure Valley

If you want to have some winter fun, there are a few places in the Treasure Valley where you can go ice skating.

In Boise, a free ice skating rink has been installed at the Grove Plaza. It is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Saturdays, the rink is open from noon to 8 p.m. On Sundays, it is open from noon to 6 p.m.

Grove Plaza Ice Skating Rink Info

The ice skating rink at the Village at Meridian is open with afternoon and evening hours available most days through mid-January. You will need to make a reservation... Either on the village's website or in person. Times are booked in 30-minute increments, costing $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.

Village at Meridian Ice Skating Rink Info

If you’re in Canyon County, you can check out the ice skating rink and ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell. You can book a session in advance or walk up. It costs $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 5 and younger.

Indian Creek Plaza Ice Skating Rink Info