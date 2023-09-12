Where to dispose of your household hazardous waste this week

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Today the City of Boise is offering a free household hazardous waste collection site from noon to 7 p.m. at Cole and Ustick Library, 7557 W Ustick Rd.

A few safety tips for your disposal trip:



Remain in your car at all times. A staff member will assist you.

The busiest hours are right when it opens and a few hours before closing.

Keep your loads small. It should easily fit in your trunk.

Anything larger than this should be taken to the Hazardous Waste Facility at the Ada County Landfill open Friday & Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Do not leave items when the collection vehicle isn't there.

The program does not accept explosives, radioactive materials, biomedical waste, or tires. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable items can be found at the City of Boise website.

If you miss the collection today, there will be another chance on September 16 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. This collection has is also free and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Restrictions on what can be brought are similar to the collection in Boise. You can find more details on the Canyon County website.