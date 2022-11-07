What you need to know for same-day voter registration at the polls

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is one of twenty states, plus Washington D.C., that allows same-day voter registration.

Online and mail registration closed on October 14 and will reopen on November 9.

If you missed that deadline you can register at the polls on Election Day.

What you will need to bring

To register to vote on Election Day, you must bring an Idaho driver's license or identification card. You will also need to bring proof of residence like a piece of certified mail dated within 30 days prior to the Election. You must be an Idaho resident for at least thirty days to vote.

If you do not have a state-issued identification or license, you will need to bring another form of photo ID, with proof of residence, and sign a registration affidavit.

How will the process work when I get to the polls?

The process will be similar to if you were already registered to vote however it may take a bit longer than usual.

You will be greeted at the check-in table at your voting location, then tell the poll worker you need to register to vote. They will then ask for the necessary documentation and register you.

Once complete, you will then be given a regular ballot to cast your vote.

Idaho and Minnesota are the only states in the country that do not issue provisional ballots.

Where do I go to vote?

Regardless of your registration status, you must vote in your precinct. Every 10 years after new census data, new lines are drawn through the redistricting process. For many voters for the first time in ten years, their voting location has changed.

You can find where you can cast your ballot here.

The polls are open Tuesday, November 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Results are expected to start coming in at 9 p.m. MT when polls close in northern Idaho which is on Pacific Time.