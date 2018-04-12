WHAT TO DO: Weekend event guide

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these suggestions from ThisisBoise.com:

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

BHA's Seventh Annual North American Rendezvous

April 12th - 14th, 2018 | See Schedule Here

The three-day event is a bastion of camaraderie for hunters and anglers, starting with a daylong volunteer training on Friday, with an evening highlighting local brews at Friday’s "Beers, Bands & Public Lands" featuring local breweries and cideries; and BHA’s first-ever Backcountry Film Fest. Saturday is chock full of seminars by special guests including hunter and advocate Randy Newberg and First Lite's Ryan Callaghan, and the afternoon will also feature the presentation of the annual awards. More info here!

Friday the 13th at the Old Idaho Penitentiary

April 13th, 2018 | 5PM - 9PM

The Old Pen comes to life every Friday the 13th! Join them for an evening of presentations on the arrest, trial, conviction and execution of Ernest Walrath and Troy Powell. This year marks the 66th Anniversary of the only double execution in Idaho's history. Execution-related artifacts from Idaho State Historical Society collections will be on rare display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the site and explore 100 years of prison history. Strongly recommended for ages 13+ only due to graphic content, parental discretion is advised. More info here!

Beers, Bands & Public Lands

April 13th, 2018 | 5PM - 9PM

Come celebrate the kick-off to Backcountry Hunters & Anglers' 2018 National Rendezvous. If you love public lands, come show your support and help raise money to protect them with BEER, MUSIC, RAFFLE PRIZES and more! All ages welcome. All proceeds go towards protecting our public lands and waters. Keep it public, Idaho! More info here!

Put a Cork in MS

April 13th, 2018 | 5PM - 9PM

Put a Cork in MS fundraising event hosted by Chef Zee's nonprofit Corks 4 A Cure. Enjoy the rooftop sunset view while tasting fine wine and beer, wonderful food, and help Put a Cork in MS! Wineries pouring at this event: Telaya Wine Co, Sawtooth Winery, Indian Creek Winery, Conundrum Wines, & Crossings Winery. More info here!

Boise Phil and Zuill Bailey: Tales of Hemingway

April 13th, 2018 | 6:30PM- 9:30PM - NNU in Nampa

April 14th, 2018 | 6:30PM- 9:30PM - Morrison Center in Boise

Don't miss hearing the magnificent "Tales of Hemingway", a cello concerto in four movements, each named after a book or short story written by the prolific American journalist and author Ernest Hemingway. Crowd favorite and Grammy winner Zuill Bailey returns to dazzle on his cello on this composition by Michael Daugherty. The Youth Orchestra Seniors will join the Philharmonic on stage for a side-by-side performance of "Die Meistersinger". More info here!

Questival Boise 2018

April 13th & 14th, 2018 | Schedule Here

Launch into the 2018 Questival Space Tour! Join ThisisBoise.com and other locals for a 24-hour adventure race where teams of 2-6 people compete in crazy challenges for prizes and more. Revamped for 2018 with a brand-new app, 300+ new challenges, and amazing prizes. Gather your team, and get prepare for liftoff! Be sure to follow ThisisBoise.com on Instagram and Facebook to see our journey of Questival this weekend! More info here!

Fringe Theatrical: Desdemona

April 13th & 14th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

Fringe Theatrical Productions presents the second play of their inaugural season: Desdemona, a play about a handkerchief by Paula Vogel. As the wrongly accused and suffering wife of Shakespeare's Othello, Desdemona has long been viewed as the victim of circumstance. But as Pulitzer Prize-winner Vogel demonstrates in her comic deconstruction of Shakespeare's play, aligning tongue-in-cheek humor while raising serious questions as to the role of women through the ages, Desdemona was far from the quivering naif we've all come to know. More info here!

Stage Coach Theatre Presents: Quartet

April 13th & 14th, 2018 | 8PM - 10PM

A dramatic comedy by Ronald Harwood and directed by Greg Culet. Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred reside in a home for retired opera singers in Kent, England. Each year, there is a concert to celebrate Verdi’s birthday. Jean, who used to be married to Reggie, arrives at the home and disrupts their equilibrium. She still acts like a diva and refuses to sing. But the show must go on in this funny and poignant play. More info here!

Boise Little Theater Presents: Death of a Salesman

April 13th & 14th, 2018 | 8PM - 10PM

BLT proudly presents Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize winning play "Death of a Salesman"! Through this amazingly dramatic story we get to experience the visceral loss of identity and a man's inability to accept change in himself as he experiences his loss of, or never even realized, The American Dream, we watch him internally fight the lifelong denial of his lack of success and the lie that his life represents. More info here!

Idaho Horse Expo

April 13th - 15th, 2018 | See Times Here

Don't miss your chance to see a wide range of horse breeds, from the familiar, like Quarter Horses and Mustangs, to the exotic, like Friesens and the Peruvian Paso. Get your discounted advance tickets at RC Beans Saddlery, Saddle Up, Hap Tallmans and Cowboy Supply, as well as the Idaho Horse Council Office, where you can get a discounted three-day pass. More info here!

Capital City Public Market - Opening Day

April 14th, 2018 | 9:30AM - 1:30PM

Idaho Street (between 9th and Capitol) will be full of local small businesses, selling all kinds of wonderfully unique art, jewelry, woodwork, glasswork, leatherwork and more! Fresh flower bouquets! Fresh produce, like lettuce, radishes, spinach, and more! Locally raised beef, elk, buffalo, jerky eggs... and plenty of ready to eat deliciousness, like crepes, pies, cookies, fudge, croissants, kettle korn, spicy peanuts, roasted almonds, etc! Locally roasted coffee! Local wine, cider, root beer & soda! There’s something for everyone, great gifts for friends and family, and things for your pets too! More info here!

Boise Hempfest 2018

April 14th, 2018 | 10AM - 10PM

The 3rd Annual Boise Hempfest at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise is this Saturday! This event is free and family friendly! Enjoy learning about the benefits of Hemp, listen to local speakers, browse vendors and check out some live entertainment! Check out Kidland! More info here!

The Breeders

April 15th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

The Breeders started life as a side project for Kim Deal of the Pixies, Tanya Donelly of Throwing Muses, Josephine Wiggs of the British band The Perfect Disaster, and Britt Walford of Slint. A new single, "Wait in the Car", was released on October 3rd, 2017, and is part of an upcoming seven-inch series to be issued by 4AD. The Breeders will be rocking out the Knitting Factory Concert House this Sunday with special guests Flasher! More info here!

Family Friendly Events!

Boise Farmers Market

April 14th, 2018 | 9AM - 1PM[Text Wrapping Break]The Boise Farmers Market is the community's source for locally grown foods sold by the farmer. The Market features specialty food products, Idaho goods and a select few artisans, plus a community space to learn about food and sustainability. Saturdays through October. More info here!

Meridian Canine Rescue Open House

April 14th, 2018 | 9AM - 3PM

Join Meridian Canine Rescue as they celebrate 1 year of saving lives at their new location! The party starts at noon on! The national rescue star, Prince, will be featured in his own kissing booth, and due to his afternoon nap schedule, the party will end at 3. Your own animals are welcome to stop by that morning for the microchip clinic, but during the celebration itself, they kindly ask you to leave your furry friends at home. More info here!

Family Yoga

April 14th, 2018 | 10:30AM - 11:30AM

Bring the whole family together to celebrate our individuality and dive into the mindfulness of yoga. Each class is a mixture of motor development, exercise, music, dancing, singing, imagination, and creativity work. The purpose is to aid in development of the total child, using yoga to help children, teenagers, and adults. All ages with parent. More info here!

Treasure Valley Roller Derby

April 14th, 2018 | 5PM - 9PM

Treasure Valley Roller Derby is Boise, Idaho’s first and only Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) league! The Boise River Rollers will take on Beehive Skate Revolution at 6PM. Halftime entertainment by Vixens from Evolution Dance Company. After that, the home teams the Owyhee Outlaws face off against The Freak Alley Fugitives. More info here!

Magical Fairy Garden

April 15th, 2018 | 10:30AM - 11:30AM

Bring a friend and enjoy creating a small scale garden for tiny creatures. Container, plants, soil and natural embellishments included. Bring lightweight gloves. RSVP 208.853.4000 to pre-pay $30 for your seat. More info here!

Boise Depot 93rd Birthday Celebration

April 15th, 2018 | 11AM - 5PM

Bring the family for a free community event in honor of one of Boise’s most iconic buildings, The Boise Depot! There will be classic vintage cars on display, historical guided tours, free face painting, and more! More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls!

Salsa Night

April 13th, 2018 | 10PM - 2AM

Do you love Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, and Reggaeton? Come dance the night away to some great Latin tunes played by DJ Giovanni at El Tenampa in Boise! It’s a $10 cover all night, however the first 50 ladies through the door get in for free! This is a 21+, so make sure to have your ID, bring your dancing skills, and dress to impress! More info here!

Friday the 13th with Woodland Empire

April 13th, 2018 | 7PM - 12AM

You better believe Woodland Empire is going to take advantage of a Friday the 13th this month! But which one!? Part 4 with Crispin Glover? Part 3 where we get the iconic mask? Jason X with future Jason? Or one of the other sequels!? Let us know! Most popular request wins! Winner will be announced Tuesday 4/10 here! This is a 21+ event, more info here!

Muscle Dungeon + The Fur Coats

April 13th, 2018 | 7PM - 11:30PM

This is a 21+ show and venue. More info here!

Joe Jack Talcum

April 13th, 2018 | 7PM - 1AM

Joe Jack Talcum is the guitarist and one of the vocalists for the legendary Dead Milkmen. He'll be playing solo acoustic with his usual endearing, sarcastic, clever tunes and lyrics. Special guests Coolzey and Guardian of Virginity. This is an all ages event! More info here!

Moonchild: Spring 2018 Tour

April 13th, 2018 | 7PM - 1AM

This is a 21+ show and venue. Special guest Edmund Wayne!

More info here!

Ghosts and Projectors Poetry Speakeasy

April 13th, 2018 | 7PM -10PM

Enjoy a one-on-one performance with an eccentric, costumed character (past performers have included a mad scientist, a cowgirl, and an operatic bluebird, just to name a few). Plus tarot card readings, poetry on demand, music by J. R. Rivero Kinsey and Ashley Rose, and more. More info here!

Comedian Pauly Shore

April 13th - 15th, 2018 | See Times Here

Head on over to Liquid Lounge for some laughs with comedian Pauly Shore! Pauly Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his precedent-setting MTV show "Totally Pauly" hit the airwaves to major fan approval. The show ran for six years, leading him to numerous TV and film roles, including the one-hour HBO TV special, “Pauly Does Dallas” and starring in films like "Jury Duty," "In the Army Now," and "Bio Dome". More info here!

Bass Physics + Edamame + Lapa

April 14th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

This is a 21+ show and venue. More info here!

Yoga at Mad Swede!

April 15th, 2018

Join the fun for Yoga at Mad Swede! You will lose stress, gain flexibility, and above all - have fun! All levels welcome! Class will be held in the brewery, make sure to bring a yoga mat, and after yoga, sample some of Mad Swede’s refreshing brews. Cost includes a 1/2 pint. More info here!