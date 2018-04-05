WHAT TO DO: Weekend event guide

If you still need plans for the weekend, we've got you covered.

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

Fringe Theatrical: Desdemona

April 5th - 14th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

Fringe Theatrical Productions presents the second play of their inaugural season: Desdemona, a play about a handkerchief by Paula Vogel. As the wrongly accused and suffering wife of Shakespeare's Othello, Desdemona has long been viewed as the victim of circumstance. But as Pulitzer Prize-winner Vogel demonstrates in her comic deconstruction of Shakespeare's play, aligning tongue-in-cheek humor while raising serious questions as to the role of women through the ages, Desdemona was far from the quivering naif we've all come to know. More info here!

Friends of the Boise Public Library’s Spring Books Sale

April 5th - 8th , 2018 | See Times Here

Paperback and hardbound books for adults and children, specially-priced book sets, LP records, CDs, VHS videos and DVDs, audio books, older magazines, posters and other treasures will be available for sale with proceeds benefiting the new Main Library. More info here!

MTI: Titanic, The Musical

April 5th - 7th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

The sinking of the Titanic in the early hours of April 15th, 1912 remains the quintessential disaster of it’s century. A total of 1,517 souls - men, women and children - lost their lives. Titanic, the Musical is a contemporary musical, with a brilliant and memorable score which examines the causes, the conditions and the characters involved in this ever-fascinating drama. More info here!

Stretch Break Yoga

April 6th, 2018 | 12:15PM - 1PM

Come and stretch your cares away on Fridays! Instructor, Wyndi Shaffner will teach a blend of different styles of yoga to include all levels from beginning to advance. Working on low impact strengthening, balance, coordination, breathing, mindful movements and stress reduction. Have fun together working on your balance, stress reduction and strength. More info here!

Boise Women's Chorus: Let Peace Begin With Me

April 6th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Spring Concert with Boise Women’s Chorus at the Southminster Presbyterian Church! Boise Women’s Chorus invites you to celebrate peace and love with a night of song. Performances by both the Boise Men’s Chorus and the Boise Women’s Chorus. More info here!

First Friday: Live Work Create District

April 6th, 2018 | See Artists and Venues Here

A new season begins in the Surel Mitchell Live Work Create District in Garden City featuring over 20 venues and more artists from the Riverside Hotel to a collection of artists in the Midtown Business Park on 37th Street. First Friday is supported in part by First Interstate Bank, the City of Garden City, and Urban Land Development. More info here!

Jungle

April 6th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

Jungle are a group from London whose music is an atmospheric update of '70s funk and soul. Led by musicians identified only as J and T, Jungle formed in early 2013. The duo expanded Jungle into a seven-piece band for live performances, as they did not want to simply play the music from their laptops in concert. Check them out live at the Knitting Factory Concert House this Friday! More info here!

Boise Farmers Market - Opening Day

April 7th, 2018 | 9AM - 1PM

The Boise Farmers Market is the community's source for locally grown foods sold by the farmer. The Market features specialty food products, Idaho goods and a select few artisans, plus a community space to learn about food and sustainability. Saturdays through October. More info here!

Incredible Age Expo

April 7th, 2018 |

The Incredible Age Expo is a celebration of success! This one-day free event brings together fresh new ideas, information, education and recreation, all on behalf of fifty- and sixty-somethings in late career or early retirement. The Incredible Age Expo lives at the intersection of spare time and extra money, featuring well over a hundred vendors in a multitude of categories. More info here!

2018: A Serenata Odyssey Annual Fundraiser

April 7th, 2018 | 7PM - 10PM

The Serenata Annual Fundraiser will be a Sci-Fi themed extravaganza! There will be lots of excellent silent auction items.

Creative Sci-Fi costumes encouraged and appreciated but not required. Food, drinks, music, and so much more! This is a great way to support Boise's Community Orchestra! More info here!

Dennis Miller

April 7th, 2018 |

Maybe you’ve seen him on “The O’Reilly Factor”. Perhaps you remember him from his days as anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live.” Dennis Miller is also an award-winning comedian, talk-show host, sports commentator, actor, author, and television personality. After captivating audiences on “Saturday Night Live” from 1985 to 1991, he went on to earn five Emmy and three Writers Guild of America awards. More info here!

Boise Men's Chorus Presents: Lay Down Your Arms

April 8th, 2018 | 4PM - 6PM

Spring Concert with Boise Men’s Chorus! This Sunday at Cathedral of the Rockies. Boise Men’s Chorus invites you to celebrate peace and love with an afternoon of music. Performances by both the Boise Men’s Chorus and the Boise Women’s Chorus. More info here!

Car Seat Headrest

April 8th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

Car Seat Headrest's conceptual ambition and stunning songwriting has been apparent since its early days of laptop recording, the scale of Toledo's vision going far beyond the constricting "lo-fi" term. Now on his Matador Records debut, Teens of Style, we witness Toledo presenting his intricate ideas with more clarity and refinement than ever, delivering an enthralling collection of songs destined for wide acclaim. More info here!

Family Friendly Events!

Brundage Crazy Daze and Pond Skimming

April 7th, 2018 | 9AM - 5PM

The most fun you can have on snow! Join Brundage on Saturday, as brave skimmers shoot the chilly 100-foot pond! Plus they’ll hold their traditional Treasure Hunt, Poker Run, Costume Contest and Beer Relay. Whether you want to compete for the title of craziest costume, legendary beer relay team, longest skimmer, or you just want to enjoy some springtime sunshine, a cold beer, and some of the goofiest goons you’ve ever met, come on out a cheer on the Crazy Brundage faithful’s as we all celebrate one more awesome season! More info here!

Coned Grand Opening

April 7th, 2018 | 11AM - 9PM

The grand opening for our inaugural store is set for April 7th! Coned will be offering a trip for 2 to Disneyland! In addition to delicious Coned Pizza, Bella Brewing will also be on site and will supply free beer (to those of legal drinking age) while supplies last! They’ll also be giving out free shirts and gift cards. More info here!

Yoga for Kids

April 7th, 2018 | 11:15AM - 12:15PM

This playful, energy-releasing class encourages self-expression as well as building social skills. Children will strengthen their bodies as they learn how to focus through breathing and relaxation techniques. Mats provided or take your own. For ages 4-10. More info here!

2nd Annual Kayak Slush Cup

April 7th, 2018 | 10AM - 4PM

The snow is soft, the sun is shining, and the vibes are just right! It's time for the 2nd Annual Kayak Slush Cup. This is an event that is fairly new to the Bogus Basin Spring events list, and it is unique in the state of Idaho! Riders will race their kayaks head to head down the hill through a course of turns and bumps. The race will put 4 riders against each other, in a bracket-style timed race. More info here!

2nd Sunday Brunch

April 8th, 2018 | 10AM - 1PM

Because Easter falls on the first Sunday in April Meriwether Cider Company decided to move their brunch to the second Sunday! Join Meriwether Cider Company and Crisp for some amazing brunch food and their famous cidermosas for the first brunch of Spring! Dogs and Kids Welcome! More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls!

The Garden + Tijuana Panthers + Cowgirl Clue

April 6th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

The Garden is an ever evolving duo from Orange County. Established in 2011 by twin brothers Fletcher and Wyatt Shears, they also created the term, "Vada Vada" to represent their music and other endeavours. Typically seen live playing drums and electronics, Fletcher can also be seen front and center on vocals. Wyatt consistently takes position of lead vocals and bass in the duo. More info here!

Soft Kill + VOWWS

April 6th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

A Duck Club Presents Event! Stoked to bring sad rock purveyors, Soft Kill to Boise at the Neurolux with special guests VOWWS, Choir Boy and Pure/Obsession! This is a 21+ show and venue. More info here!

LipsInc! Women of Rock

April 6th & 7th, 2018 | 8:30PM - 10:30PM

Idaho's first professional female impersonation troupe kicks off their 2018 season with a head-banging good time. Victoria, Christina Champagne, Roxy V and Martini will prove rock 'n' roll is definitely not dead. They have some fun surprises in store for you, including first-time guest and Boise's Next Drag Superstar finalist, the hilarious Denimm Cain. What's more, they'll be giving away some Bacardi cocktails and swag to audience members randomly throughout the evening. More info here!

National Beer Day at Payette Brewing Co.

April 7th, 2018 | 11AM - 10PM

Payette Brewing Co. thinks that National Beer Day should be celebrated by drinking beer! Have you ever heard of crowlers? The 32 oz. of beer canned in their Tap Room in front of your very eyes! Take a crowler home with you and enjoy a pint of your selected beer in the Tap Room on them. Buy a pint of that beer, get one raffle ticket. Buy a crowler of that beer, get two raffle tickets. Fill your growler with that beer, get four raffle tickets! Put your raffle ticket into the pitcher and at the end of the day, and they’ll pull a winner! More info here!

Acid Mothers Temple w/ Yoo Doo Right

April 7th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

Formed in 1995 by Makoto Kawabata at the same time as the Acid Mothers Temple Soul Collective. The group released its debut album in 1997 on PSF Records (Japan), and it was selected as one of the year's best albums in the The Wire magazine (UK). Since then the group has released a huge number of albums on labels from many different countries. As of 2017, the group has released around 80 albums. Every year since 1998, they have toured extensively in the US and Europe, and more recently have started performing around Asia and in Japan too. More info here!

Sensory Illumination XII - 2018

April 7th, 2018 | 8PM - 2AM

In this, the 12th year of the community evolution, comes forth once more an evocation of sensory immersion. Summoning the now mythic experience of color and light and sound, performances of fire and melody and polychromatic costumes of stunning diversity, an experience to enfold you in a sensual cloud of enchantment. Sensory Illumination is a fundraiser celebration to support and exhibit the arts in our community. Both as a festival and after, where a portion of your ticket sales are used for grants and to pay for materials to grow artistic expression in many forms. More info here!

In This Moment

April 8th, 2018 | Doors at Show at

In This Moment unearth a furious and focused feminine fire from a cauldron of jagged heavy metal, hypnotic alternative, and smoky voodoo blues. Following a high-­profile summer 2016 tour with Korn and Rob Zombie, the band is back in the studio writing! Check out In This Moment, live at the Revolution Concert House. More info here!