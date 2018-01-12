WHAT TO DO: Weekend activities for Jan. 12th-14th from ThisisBoise.com

Need something to do this weekend? Check out these ideas from ThisisBoise.com:

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

Stage Coach Theatre: The Tell-Tale Farce

January 12th - February 3rd, 2018 | See Times Here

Edgar Allan Poe is just coming off the success of “The Raven”. So a wealthy dowager commissions him to write her a poem for a vast sum. Only problem: the man who shows up to write the poem isn’t Poe, he’s Poe’s mailman, and he’s on a quest to woo the dowager’s spinster niece. This is a freewheeling, door-slamming farce with a touch of the macabre. More info here!

Boise Little Theater: Beer for Breakfast

January 12th - 21st, 2018 | See Times Here

A group of middle-aged buddies reunite for a "guys' weekend" in a snowed-in cabin to eat chili, drink beer and relive the good old days. Despite divorce, unemployment and a stroke spirits are high until Jessie, the wife of absent friend Adrian, shows up in his place. An epic battle of wits and stamina ensues. Will the men win their right to an all-out guy fest, or will woman be crowned the stronger sex after all? More info here!

Flea Market at Expo Idaho

January 13th & 14th, 2018 | Sat. 9AM - 5PM & Sun. 10AM - 4PM

You never know what you’re going to find at the flea market, but one thing’s for certain, something will find you. Bring home a new, old thing to love. More info here!

Gem Center Grand Opening Exhibit: Together in the Dark

January 12th - February 2nd, 2018 | See Times Here

Celebrate the grand opening of the Gem Center for the Arts with art from the Together in the Dark national online exhibition. The opening reception on Jan. 12th, from 5PM - 10PM, will feature music, refreshments and many activities. Welcome to Together in the Dark, an online exhibition of art reflecting on the Great American Eclipse of 2017. Take a tour of art from thirty-eight artists, from across the country, each with a unique vision of a common experience. More info here!

Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo

January 12th & 13th, 2018 | Fri. 12PM - 9PM & Sat. 9AM - 6PM

Now a two-day event featuring two indoor casting ponds and dynamic group of speakers, the 14th annual Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo will be better than ever, with a larger exhibit hall and more to see, do, and fish for than ever before. More info here!

Commonly Known as Music Benefit Concert

January 13th, 2018 | Doors at 6PM

Five local performers commingle genres and eclectic musical backgrounds to benefit two worthy non-profit organizations. Come down for a night of entertainment and community support with an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for struggling Idahoans in need of assistance. A silent auction and raffle will be held at the benefit concert with a chance to win local products and services. All net proceeds will be equally allocated to Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and SPAN Idaho. More info here!

Family Friendly Events

Ice Skating in Fountain Square

Open Everyday Through January 28th, 2018 | View Hours Here

Bring the family down to The Village at Meridian to glide on the ice! Now open through January 28th! Great family fun for after dinner or a movie! More info here!

Breakfast with the Snow Sisters at Backstage Bistro

January 13th, 2018 | 9AM - 11AM

Head over to the The Backstage Bistro January 6th & 13th from 9AM - 11AM to visit with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf for breakfast! Enjoy a pancake breakfast with scrambled eggs and bacon, drinks not included. More info here!

Cold Cons: Old Pen Winter Scavenger Hunt

January 13th, 2018 | 6PM - 9PM

Search the Old Pen in the "dead" of winter for clues and find hidden inmates, including Champ the Bullfrog and Dennis the Cat. If you need a break from the cold, join the Old Pen experts for fireside chats in the yard or skip the scavenger hunt and attend presentations on Old Pen history in the auditorium. More info here!



Boise Classic Movies: The Two Tours

January 13th, 2018 | Doors at 5PM

Ok, the Fellowship is fragmented. Don’t panic, Precious! Frodo and Sam are tougher than they look. Theodin, on the other hand, needs a good kick in the pants to get moving against Saruman’s army. Aragorn and Gandalf (the White) will take care of that. Treebeard will handle Isengard. He’s been on Middle Earth longer than any of these other folks, so he knows his way around. Keep an eye on Golum, though. He’s pretty tricksy and false. More info here!

Model Railroad Gathering

January 13th & 14th, 2018 | Sat. 10AM - 5PM & Sun. 12PM - 3:30PM

Blow the train whistles and beep the horns! Come see the Treasure Valley clubs model railroad layouts. Thanks to all the model railroading clubs, Rocky Mountain Hi-Railers—all their friends from the Train Collectors Association, 3rd Division of Pacific Northwest Region National Model Railroad Association, and Bruce McCosh’s Avery Power & Light. Model railroading is a fun and exciting hobby. More info here!

Bishop Kelly Pasta Festa

January 14th, 2018 | 4PM - 7PM

Join the Bishop Kelly Parents’ Association for the annual Pasta Festa fundraising dinner. You'll enjoy a hearty meal featuring tortellini, penne pasta, garlic bread and salad. Soft drinks, beer and wine will be available for purchase, and diners can bid on a decadent variety of desserts. More info here!



Treasure Valley Night Owls

The Red Light Variety Show Presents: J’adore

January 11th - 27th, 2018 | 8PM - 10:30PM

Get ready for an incredible night of Boise-based entertainment and join The Red Light Variety Show as they present J'adore! This limited show engagement features a re-imagination of favorite acts from the last 9 years, as well as a few new surprises. The star-studded cast includes the hilarious emcee skills of Joe Golden, the spectacular LIVE musical talents of The Green Zoo, and all of the jaw-dropping entertainment you would expect from a Red Light show including burlesque and boylesque, aerial acrobatics, pole dancing, comedy, film and so much more. More info here!

Tylor and the Train Robbers

January 12th, 2018 | Show at 9PM

Come on down to to the Ranch Club and check out the new stage, dance floor, and menu! The Idaho icon is under new ownership and being brought back to its glory days of being a country bar. Get dinner, drinks, do some dancing, and enjoy some live music from Tylor and the Train Robbers! More info here!

Scalafrea

January 12th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM

This is an all ages show at The Shredder in downtown Boise! Special guests include Fields of Elysium, Psychomachy, Kurgan Hypothesis, and Embryocide. More info here!

Petey Pablo LIVE at Fatty’s

January 12th, 2018 | Doors at 9PM

Fatty's Bar in downtown Boise is back with another throwback hip-hop show! Artist behind the hit songs Freek A Leek and Raise up! More info here!

Woodland Empire’s Four Year Anniversary Party

January 13th, 2018 | 4PM - 11PM

That's right, Woodland Empire is celebrating their fourth birthday! Come celebrate as they kick off their fourth year of business. Killer tap list, including some of their earliest releases, along with bottles and draft of Chapter 2 and Chapter 3! Live music from Foul Weather and delicious food from Manfred’s! Don’t miss out! More info here!

Brundage Beer and Gear Festival

January 13th & 14th, 2018 | Sat. 11AM - 5PM & Sun. 11AM - 4PM

Brundage is holding their two day celebration of ski culture featuring handcrafted beers from local breweries, the very latest demo gear available on-site, fun giveaways, and great food and fun around the plaza. More info here!

Girls Night Out at Barbarian Brewing

January 14th, 2018 | 3:30PM - 6PM

B-I-N-G-O and bingo was HER name-O! Hello ladies! Come join Girls Pint Out for some Barbarian Bingo at Barbarian Brewing. Enjoy $1 off your first pint! More info here!