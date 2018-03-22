WHAT TO DO: Springtime fun in the Treasure Valley

If you need plans for this weekend, This is Boise has plenty of ideas to keep you busy.

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

Treefort 2018

March 21st - 25th, 2018 | See Lineup & Schedule Here

LUCKY #7 of Treefort Music Fest is going down this week! Explore hundreds of bands, yoga sessions, film screenings, story tellings, loads of laughs, technology hacks, local food and beer, community collaborations on many fronts plus a ton of unforgettable moments over five days across multiple venues in Downtown Boise. Join locals and ThisisBoise.com for Treefort 2018! See Concert lineup and schedule here. Information for Forts here!

Boise Flower & Garden Show

March 23rd - 25th, 2018 | Fri: 10AM - 8PM, Sat: 10AM - 8PM, & Sun: 11AM - 5PM

The show is the perfect kick off to Spring with everything you need to make your garden beautiful! Shop for everything from outdoor furniture to sunrooms, tools, garden gadgets, gutter gardens, vintage items, and an amazing jewelry artist. And you'll still find spectacular display gardens; educational and fun gardening seminars and demonstrations; bonsai displays; and much more! More info here!

Hackfort

March 23rd & 24th, 2018 | 10AM - 6PM

Hackfort 2018 is ready to knock you out of this world with our fun, futuristic and freaky fanboy worthy programming. From virtual reality to augmented reality, astronauts to robotics, video games to board games, or TwitchTV viewer to Wired Reader, we've got your wild weekend passions covered! More info here!

Treasure Valley Roller Derby

March 24th, 2018 | 6PM - 9PM

Treasure Valley Roller Derby is Boise, Idaho’s first and only Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) league! The Treasure Valley Roller Derby All Stars will take on the Palouse River Rollers All Stars at 6PM. The Boise River Rollers will play the Palouse River Rollers B-Team at 7PM. Halftime entertainment by Evolution Dance. More info here!

Amsoil Arenacross

March 24th & 25th, 2018 | See Times Here

It's motocross, just more intense. Enjoy two nights of professional competition, plus a track party from 5PM - 6PM on Saturday. Then local amateurs get their chance to chase glory on Sunday, beginning at noon. More info here!

Flea Market

March 24th & 25th, 2018 | Sat: 9AM - 5PM & Sun: 10AM - 4PM

You never know what you’re going to find at the flea market, but one thing’s for certain, something will find you. Bring home a new, old thing to love. More info!

Family Friendly Events

Kidfort

March 24th - 25th, 2018

Kidfort is where all the young fun happens at Treefort. Fun for all ages and *mostly* free! No wristbands required! Ages 13+ requires a wristband for other Treefort events, so get your passes here for the rest of the festival fun. More info here!

Easter EGGstravaganza at Zoo Boise

March 24th, 2018 | 10AM - 5PM

Join the Easter Bunny for egg-citing activities including egg scrambles for 30,000 pieces of candy! Plus more egg-cellent activities for the whole family, like face painting, special enrichments for the animals, and of course the zoo! More info here!

Easter for Kids

March 24th, 2018 | 9AM - 12PM

Easter for Kids is a free, fun, half-day program celebrating Easter. Kids ages 3rd - 5th grade are invited to this party for games, music, a craft project, snack, and the story of Easter. More info here!

Central Bench Easter Egg Hunt

March 24th, 2018 | 10AM - 12PM

Central Bench Dwellers bring a basket and come join us for our Annual Central Bench Easter Egg Hunt at Cassia Park! Egg Hunts start promptly at 10AM! There will be a 0-3 and 4+ year old hunt areas, face painting, cupcake decorating, hot chocolate and more! More info here!

Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology Opening Weekend

March 24th & 25th, 2018 | 12PM - 5PM

The Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology opens for the season with exciting, newly updated displays, including the Buzz Saw Shark that lived in Idaho millions of years ago, and a world class meteorite exhibit that includes a specimen from Mars. You'll enjoy a variety of interesting and interactive activities, plus special one-hour lectures at 1PM both days. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls

The Golden Girls LIVE!

March 23rd, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

THE GOLDEN GIRLS features San Francisco’s leading drag comic performers, as they create laughter and good clean fun for the whole family. The four drag stars playing the characters the entire world has come to know and love are Heklina (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia). Special Guest Star – Sasha Velour, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, joins the cast for all performances. More info here!

Motionless in White

March 24th, 2018 | Doors at 7:30PM

Motionless In White aren't just a band, they're a way of life. Since 2005 this Scranton, Pennsylvania based metalcore act have cultivated a hardcore following via their Gothic-inspired aggression and imagery. Check them out live this Saturday at the Revolution Concert House! More info here!