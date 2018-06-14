WHAT TO DO: Father's Day weekend fun

If you're still looking for something to do with Dad this Father's Day weekend, we have some ideas!

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

Emmett Cherry Festival

June 13th - 16th, 2018 | Wed. & Thur. - 11AM - 10PM Fri. & Sat. - 11AM - 11PM

The Emmett Cherry Festival is always held during the second full week of June. The traditional Cherry Festival events, concerts and carnival all happen in the Emmett City Park starting on Wednesday and running through Saturday. Other celebrations and events take place throughout the community during the week of the Emmett Cherry Festival. More info here!

ISF: Macbeth

June 13th -15th & 17th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

In a maelstrom of politics and magic, Shakespeare’s towering tragedy melds unforgettable characters and incomparable language in a fascinating drama of corruption and heroism. We invite you to join us for an eerie evening of dazzling darkness, where specters and riddles foretell the futures of kings. But beware: “something wicked this way comes.” More info here!

X Games Boise Park Qualifier

June 15th & 16th, 2018 | See Schedule Here

Once again, Boise, ID will take center stage June 15th and 16th, 2018 when the world’s top skateboarders and BMX riders converge on Rhodes Skate Park to compete for an invitation to X Games Minneapolis. Open to the public, don’t miss your chance to watch these world class athletes in action and help put the City of Boise on the map! More info here!

Weiser River Music Festival

June 15th - 16th, 2018 | See Lineup & Schedule Here

Join us for the first annual Weiser River Music Festival! WRMF is a three-day festival set in the Weiser River Valley, which will feature an all-star lineup of local and national artists, local vendors, and RV and tent camping. You will not want to miss this! More info here!

Dino Show 2

June 15th, 2018 | 5PM - 9PM

Join locals and artists Friday at Swell Artist Collective to check out their next installment of the Dino Show! Twenty seven artists have come together to bring you their prehistoric offerings and all work will be available for sale. More info here!

Jacksons Country Stomp

June 15th, 2018 | Doors at 5PM Show at 6PM

The show is an all-ages event held outside at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. Expected audience is 10,000. The show, headlined by Kip Moore will feature a variety of country’s hottest artists. This is the event of the summer for country fans! More info here!

Road to X Games Boise: Harley Hooligan Race

June 15th, 2018 | 6PM - 10PM

In addition to the Skateboard and BMX Park qualifying events at Rhodes Skatepark, Road to X Games: Boise will add a Harley Hooligan Racing event at CenturyLink Arena. Similar to Harley Hooligan Racing seen at X Games Minneapolis, the invite-only Boise event will take place on a flat track course inside the arena. More than 60 riders from across the country will be invited to compete, spanning all ability levels. The event will feature several races, live-streamed around the world! More info here!

29th Annual Boise Pride Fest

June 15th & 16th, 2018 | See Schedule Here

With your support Boise Pride Fest will be continuing the annual family-friendly FREE Boise Pride Festival this year starting with the lighting of the Capitol, fireworks show and a whole weekend of celebration at Capitol Park. Country Music Sensation Steve Grand and Queen Sasha Velour will be headlining an amazing lineup of artists on the Wells Fargo Main Stage on both Friday, June 15th and Saturday, June 16th. This is the Pride event of the year — and one that you won't want to miss. More info here!

Tai Chi in the Garden

June 16th, 2018 | 9:30AM - 10:30AM

Become centered within the invigorating morning sounds and scents of the Idaho Botanical Garden. Tai Chi, an internal art incorporating meditation, has been described as magical and as poetry in motion. This popular class is suitable for beginners. No registration needed. More info here!

Capital City Public Market

June 16th, 2018 | 9:30AM - 1:30PM

Idaho Street (between 9th and Capitol) will be full of local small businesses, selling all kinds of wonderfully unique art, jewelry, woodwork, glasswork, leatherwork and more! Fresh produce, like lettuce, radishes, spinach, and more! Locally raised beef, elk, buffalo, jerky eggs and plenty of ready to eat deliciousness, like crepes, pies, cookies, fudge, croissants, kettle korn, spicy peanuts, roasted almonds, etc! Locally roasted coffee! Local wine, cider, root beer & soda! There’s something for everyone, great gifts for friends and family, and things for your pets too at the Capital City Public Market! More info here!

Boise Farmers Market

June 16th, 2018 | 9AM - 1PM

The Boise Farmers Market is the community's source for locally grown foods sold by the farmer. The Market features specialty food products, Idaho goods and a select few artisans, plus a community space to learn about food and sustainability. Saturdays through October. More info here!

2018 Eagle Saturday Market

June 16th, 2018 | 9:30AM - 2PM

The Eagle Saturday Market is a community market located in the heart of downtown Eagle, in Heritage Park. Managed by the City of Eagle Parks and Recreation Department, one will find an array of arts and crafts along with local produce, herbs and flowers, woodwork, specialty food items and freshly prepared food. Every Saturday the park comes alive with the melodious sounds of local musicians and community members coming together to support local micro-producers. More info here!

5th Annual Sun Valley Brewfest

June 16th, 2018 | 12PM - 6PM

You won't want to miss the 5th Annual Sun Valley Brewfest showcasing some of the finest craft beers from all over Idaho and the Great Northwest. Meet the brewers and sample their finest beers as you hang out with family and friends in beautiful Ketchum/Sun Valley. Ticket gets you unlimited beer samples, plus a souvenir pint glass to the first 1,200 people. All proceeds go to local charities. More info here!

Veterans and Military Appreciation Fair

June 16th, 2018 | 11AM - 2PM

Get connected with the organization's, opportunities, resources and benefits you are entitled to as a military member or veteran. You can take the kids and family for free food, drinks and entertainment. More info here!

The Boise Grays vs. Salt Lake City Hive - Major League Quidditch

June 16th, 2018 | 12PM - 3PM

The Boise Grays are hosting a three-game series against their division rival, the Salt Lake City Hive, at Ann Morrison Park! The event is free and open to the public. MLQ is the highest level of real-life quidditch in North America. The league is home to 16 teams across the United States and Canada. The Grays, named after the gray wolves reintroduced to Idaho in the 1990s, are the newest team in the league and are playing their first-ever games. More info here!

Boise Hawks 2nd Annual Ballpark Brew Fest

June 16th, 2018 | 3PM - 8PM

Ballpark Brew Fest will include craft beer tasting from the following local breweries (with new breweries to be added): Mad Swede, Boise Brewing, Payette Brewing, White Dog Brewing, Sawtooth Brewery, and Mother Earth Brew Company. Food trucks, live music and games will also be taking place at the Ballpark Brew Fest. More info here!

Family Friendly Events!

Silver Screen on the Green - Despicable Me 3

June 15th, 2018 | Festivities Start at 8:30PM

Join Nampa Parks & Recreation for FREE Movies in the Park all summer long. Thanks to our sponsors Hubble Homes and Involve Church. Grab a blanket, a lawn chair, family and friends and head to Optimist Park in Nampa. Movies begin a dusk! More info here!

Snooze at the Zoo

June 16th & 17th, 2018 | 6:30PM - 9AM

A memorable experience is sure to be had by those who experience Snooze at the Zoo! Zoo guides will provide your family with evening and early morning treks through the zoo to investigate animals as well as their habitats, behavior, and care. Activities, games, art projects, and up-close animal encounters are also part of the Snooze at the Zoo adventure. Evening snack, continental breakfast, and indoor/outdoor sleeping area provided. More info here!

Gold Panning with the Idaho Gold Prospectors Association

June 16th, 2018 | 7:30AM - 5PM

At Grimes Creek, one of the most famous sites of the 1862 Idaho gold rush, you’ll pan with the IGPA on their claim. This is a kid-friendly trip and they have a “teaching pan” to show the youngsters the technique. There is a lot of history in this area and the prospectors love to share it. You’ll register at the Museum at 7:30AM with departure at 8:00AM. More info here!

Father’s Day Weekend Classic Car Show at Touchmark

June 16th, 2018 | 10AM - 1PM

The Touchmark Father’s Day Weekend Classic Car Show is on the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend. This show-and-shine event celebrates fathers and their families with classic cars and a beef brisket barbecue lunch. This is a family-friendly event for people of all ages. The event raises funds for the Wyakin Foundation, a Boise nonprofit organization providing educational and professional development programs for severely wounded, injured, or ill post-9/11 veterans. More info here!

Fathers Day Event - Build a Woodpecker!

June 16th, 2018 | 11AM - 1PM

Bring your dad in to construct and customize your very own mechanical woodpecker door knocker for the front porch, treehouse, or man-cave. Put together the woodpecker, decorate it in anyway you may desire, and have fun while doing it! More info here!

16th Annual Downtown Boise Father’s Day Car Show

June 17th, 2018 | 9AM - 3:30PM

The Father’s Day Car Show brings families together to celebrate, relive and create memories, envision a future and enjoy the bounty of one of America’s most vibrant downtowns - Downtown Boise. Enjoy a variety of classic cars along with a showcase of new electric vehicles along 8th Street and Idaho Street. Celebrate Dad and families downtown this year. More info here!

Father’s Day Free Round of Mini Golf for Dads

June 17th, 2018 | 10AM - 10PM

Celebrate your awesome Dad and treat him to some Wahooz fun for Father’s Day! Dad’s get a free round of Mini Golf! More info here!

Father's Day Flights at Payette Brewing

June 17th, 2018 | 11AM - 10PM

Celebrate dad with flight specials! What's better than throwing back a few cold ones alongside your old man? Payette Brewing Company created three delicious and fun combinations but will also have a Build Your Own Flight. All flights are only $4 this Father's Day... Don't miss out on this steal! More info here!

Parents’ Day

June 17th, 2018 | 1PM - 4:45PM

Kids, grab your parents and bring them to Lincoln Pool or Lakeview Water Park for Parents’ Day. All parents get in free when accompanied by a paying child. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls!

Tory Lanez

June 15th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

Memories truly have not died for the Grammy award nominee, he is able to recall his own life story with remarkable clarity, and keenly translate its impact on his present with pragmatism, verity and true emotion. With practiced finesse, Lanez matter of factly spins larger-than-life tales of betrayal at the hands of friends and finding solidarity in former foes. Yet even while working within the comfort of his own personal history, Lanez is never monotonous. More info here!

MarchFourth, Lounge on Fire, & Sepiatonic

June 15th, 2018 | 6PM - 12AM

Idaho Live and TO Entertain U, LLC Present: MarchFourth at the Visual Arts Collective! With guests Lounge On Fire + Sepiatonic + Brooke Would + Psycache. Enjoy Live music, stilt walkers, performance artists, food trucks, and more! More info here!

Electric Circus Pride Party

June 15th, 2018 | 9PM - 2AM

Kickoff Pride weekend with the Lucky Dog & 44 North at ELECTRIC CIRCUS! The first 100 guests through the door will receive a commemorative glass w/LED lights that they can use all night for 44 North specials! Get ready to dance the night away and take the fun outside to the outdoor bar, this is a 21+ event. More info here!

National Treasures Starring Bianca Del Rio & More!

June 15th, 2018 | Doors at Show at

Five Senses Reeling Presents: Bianca Del Rio, Lady Bunny, Sherry Vine, and Jackie Beat! All together on the same stage for one night at The Egyptian Theatre! All fabulous drag queens in their own right, each of them bring something a little bit special to this 2 hour show! For one night only, these four ladies will be serving up some incredible #dragqueenrealness! More info here!

Boise’s Funniest Person Auditions

June 16th, 2018 | 2PM - 6PM

Liquid Laughs is holding auditions to find Boise’s Funniest Person for the sixth year in a row. In this month long stand-up comedy competition held in July, 20 contestants with little to no stand-up experience are selected from three days of auditions to vie for a top prize of $1,000 cash and the title of Boise's Funniest Person. Can’t make it to the auditions on the 16th? Don’t worry, you can audition on the 18th and 19th too! More info here!

The Road to X-Games Boise After Party!

June 16th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Lost Grove Brewing is hosting the beer garden at the Road to X-Games Boise Qualifier this year! Free admission, live music, food and beer! Stick around after the competition on Saturday night and join them for a FREE after party concert featuring DJ Bodie and Firesigns! More info here!

Boise Pride presents JACKED! "Gods of the Nile"

June 16th, 2018 | 9PM - 2AM

The midwest's most notorious dance party, Neverland, headlines the Saturday night main event of Boise Pride, in what is expected to be one of the city's most opulent and imaginative dance parties in years. The characters of "Gods of the Nile" come to life on Saturday at The Knitting Factory for an event that will go down in history. This is an 18+ event. More info here!



