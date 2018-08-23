WHAT TO DO: Fair, Benefits, and River Floats

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

2018 Western Idaho Fair

August 17th - 26th, 2018 | See Schedule Here

Western Idaho Fair’s history dates back to 1897 when it got started as the Intermountain Fair. Although the foundation is the same for the Fair today as what was started all those years ago, many events have changed over time. The Intermountain Fair sprung out of a need for the community to connect Boise and other larger cities that were 300 miles apart. More than 250,000 people attend Western Idaho Fair and another 750,000 come through the facilities for trade shows, auctions, sporting events, livestock activities and company gatherings. More info here!

Murder at Deadwood Saloon

August 23rd - 25th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

For weeks, people have been pouring into the small western town of Deadwood for the biggest poker tournament this side of the Mississippi. From Outlaws to Marshalls and Saloon Girls to Southern Belles, everyone has made this small western frontier town THE place to be. With a smattering of bandits, bankers, saloon girls, sheriffs, gamblers, east coast debutantes, and of course a few of the locals, this is guaranteed to make for a very interesting evening indeed. More info here!

Astronomical Idaho Exhibit

August 24th - 26th, 2018 | 10AM - 6PM

Astronomical Idaho, at the Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello, showcases Idaho’s deep connection with NASA research, space exploration, and the search for life beyond our planet. It includes an immersive digital experience that lets you be the astronaut, travel to distant planets, plan rover missions, and ward off space dangers. Did you know the Craters of the Moon National Monument has served as a training center for space exploration for decades? More info here!

HomeGrown Theatre: Sing to Me Now

August 24th & 25th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

The Greek muse of epic poetry breaks down and hires a human girl as an intern when she gets overwhelmed with work. In a modern mythological world, where dreams and ideas are tangible things, both gods and humans have to learn their own limitations and explore the place of the artist in a chaotic world. More info here!

Food Truck Rally at Mad Swede Brewing

August 24th, 2018 | 5PM - 8PM

Time for another round of fun with the Southern Idaho Food Truck Alliance and the Food Truck Rally! Join us at Mad Swede Brewing for an awesome evening of fun and food. All ages welcome. Bring the whole family because we'll have a handful of trucks at the brewery so everyone will be able to find the dinner that suits them! More info here!

3rd Annual Boise Bacon & Beer Benefit

August 25th, 2018 | 1PM - 5PM

Welcome Treasure Valley restaurants to compete in a bacon-inspired cook-off. Each restaurant will be tasked to create unique dishes centered around the featured ingredient, bacon. That's where you come in. As a ticket holder, you will have the opportunity to eat over 40 oz of bacon-inspired dishes, all while drinking delicious craft beer from 20 different breweries! Once you've eaten all the bacon you can handle, you'll get to vote for the 'best dish', giving the winning restaurant bragging rights as the most 'bacon-y' restaurant in town. More info here!

Idaho Arthritis Awareness Run/Walk

August 25th, 2018 | 8AM - 12PM

The Arthritis Awareness Run and Walk raises awareness regarding arthritis and arthritis treatments, and collects donations for arthritis research, scholarships for kids to go to camps, arthritis events, and similar programs. They are also hoping to help patients with funding for exercise equipment, tennis shoes, gym memberships, and other positive lifestyle improvements. Registration is free. More info here!

The Blues and Bones Festival

August 25th, 2018 | 11:30AM - 9PM

The Blues and Bones Festival will be featuring some of the nations hottest traveling Blues Bands as well as some of the local favorites. This is a Family event and we are hoping to become one of your family's summer traditions. More info here!

Indian Food Festival 2018

August 25th, 2018 | 11AM - 3PM

Mark your calendar for the second edition of India Food Festival, where you'll enjoy tasty and healthy Indian food, cool games, henna art and fun activities at the Julia Davis Park Agriculture Pavilion. All proceeds will go toward supporting grassroots organizations in India ranging from agriculture, sustainable livelihoods and environment, to health, children’s education, women's empowerment and social justice. More info here!

Float Boise

August 25th, 2018 | 11:30AM - 4PM

Grab a tube, throw on your sunscreen, and join RUJA for the biggest Boise river float of the summer! At the end of the float there will be food, music, and yard games for all to enjoy. Come build community and hear good news about what is happening in Uganda. This event helps empower families in Uganda to rise above poverty and become world changers. More info here!

Family Friendly Events!

CableONE Movie Night in Meridian - A Wrinkle in Time

August 24th, 2018 | 9PM - 11:30PM

Grab your family, friends, and neighbors this summer and join Meridian Parks and Recreation for CableONE Movie Night in Meridian! Every Friday in August they inflate the giant outdoor movie screen in Settlers Park for a family friendly movie. Each week community partners will join in! Some bring bounce houses, others bring giveaways. More info here!

Garden Cinema: The Goonies

August 24th, 2018 | 8PM - 11PM

The Idaho Botanical Garden is bringing back the summer drive-in atmosphere with Garden Cinema. Bring a blanket and come out to the Garden as we host a variety of movies on the giant-outdoor-big-screen. Come early to enjoy a picnic dinner in the Garden. Vendors on site offer dinner, adult refreshments, and movie snacks. This event you and the family can enjoy the classic “The Goonies”! More info here!

Boise Comic Arts Festival

August 25th & 26th, 2018 | 10AM - 5PM

Boise Comic Arts Festival (formerly Library Comic Con) is a FREE family-friendly event that inspires creators of all ages, cultivates a comics community, showcases local and international artists, and creates opportunities for discovery and collaboration. BPL is excited to celebrate the continued growth of this event by partnering with JUMP to house BCAF in a single, modern, and unique space for 2018. Tickets aren't required to attend the event. More info here!

Warbird Roundup

August 25th & 26th, 2018 | 9AM - 4PM

The Warhawk Air Museum is hosting its 16th annual Warbird Roundup on August 25th and 26th! Over 25 rare World War II aircraft will be flying all weekend. Special guests include P-51 Mustang Voodoo that holds the world’s fastest speed record, and the return of the P-47 Thunderbolt Dottie Mae. More info here!

11th Annual Pooch Party Stroll and Splash

August 25th, 2018 | 9AM -1PM

The 11th annual Pooch Party at Lakeview Park and enjoy Nampa's largest dog festival! Bring your dog(s) and family members to participate in a scenic one mile walk around Lakeview Park. After the walk, Lakeview Water Park will open and the dogs will have the opportunity to splash around in the swimming pool. Enjoy contests, raffles, a canine cake walk and pet friendly vendor booths as you support a great cause. More info here!

Meridian Main Street Market

Every Saturday - August 25th, 2018 | 9AM - 2PM

Come pick up fresh produce, meat, eggs, and baked goods! Enjoy shopping several local artisans and pick up handcrafted decor, jewelry, clothing, bath and body products, and more! Check out live music, beer, food, and kids activities! More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls!

Downtown Taproom One Year Anniversary Party!

August 24th, 2018 | 4PM - 11PM

The Downtown Taproom is turning ONE! In addition to the big party on Friday, August 24th Barbarian will be pulling some kegs from the cellar to release throughout the week. These are all small 5 gallon kegs, so they could go quick! More info here!

Randy Houser at Western Idaho Fair

August 24th, 2018 | Doors: 6:30PM Show: 7:30PM

GET THERE EARLY! With an inimitable voice the New York Times describes as "wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over," Randy Houser racked up five consecutive country radio hits and over five million singles sales after shifting record labels to Stoney Creek Records. Sponsored by WOW 104.3 on the DISH Grandstand Stage! More info here!

Bad Bad Hats + Cumulus

August 24th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

Bad Bad Hats is an indie rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The band consists of Kerry Alexander, Chris Hoge, and Connor Davison. Named for a trouble-making character from the Madeline children’s books, Bad Bad Hats is defined by a balance of sweet and sour. Check out these acts at The Olympic in Downtown Boise! This is a 21+ venue. More info here!

Stickup Kid, Sundressed, & Black Bolt

August 24th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

Check out these awesome acts at The Shredder in Downtown Boise! This is an ALL AGES venue so bring everyone! More info here!

Dorothy - Freedom Tour 2018

August 25th, 2018 | Doors: 7PM Show: 8:30PM

The powerful '60s-tinged "Who Do You Love" takes you down the fast lane of psychedelic desert rock perfection, while "Ain't Our Time To Die" harkens back to the band's trademark dirty rock sensibilities. The record takes several uplifting turns as heard on "Mountain," "Freedom," and "White Butterfly" where it's hard not to feel the spiritual journey and awakening Dorothy has embarked on. More info here!

Expecto Bar Crawl

August 25th, 2018 | 3PM - 9PM

Grab your robes and wands, head to the nearest portkey and transport yourself to Boise because Expecto Bar Crawl will commence on August 25th. Wizards, Half Bloods and Muggles, you’ve heard correctly, Epic Eventz is combining Potter theme and booze for an utterly magical mixture that you won’t want to miss! Let the Sorting Lanyards decide if you belong to Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff! Accio beer! More info here!

Nahko And Medicine For The People, Xiuhtezcatl

August 26th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

Over the last 5 years, Nahko And Medicine For The People have continued to gather dedicated members of their global tribe of like minded fans as they spread their powerful musical message. They incorporate a variety of sounds, ranging from alternative roots to acoustic rock while promoting social change. Their album HOKA debuted at #10 on Billboard’s Rock Album Chart and #6 on the Alternative Album Chart. More info here!