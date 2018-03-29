WHAT TO DO: Easter activities for the whole family

If you still need plans this Easter weekend, we have some ideas to keep you busy.

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

Jensen Buck & The Family

March 30th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

Part jam band, part funk, Jensen Buck brought together all of the parts of his musical life and created what is now Jensen Buck & the Family. Find peace in the countryside of things while still holding onto his roots of Rock and Reggae. Jensen Buck brings them all together in a storm of rage and love creating a unique and contagious show. More info here!

Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine and Bigfoot

March 30th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

Over Kathleen Madigan's 25 year career she has performed on nearly every standup television show ever made. Leno, Letterman, Conan, Ferguson and so on. A favorite on nationally syndicated radio shows such as the The Bob and Tom Show and The Stephanie Miller Show, Kathleen is in constant rotation on SIRIUS-XM Radio and she is repeatedly voted the #1 audience favorite by listeners. She’ll be performing live at The Egyptian Theater in downtown Boise. More info here!

Cosmic ft. AFK, HAL-V & SpaceCase

March 30th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

Pariah Reign presents Cosmic, an interstellar musical journey. Since 2010, dubstep, drumstep and electronic music producer Jimmy Blythe, better known as AFK, has been pounding stages worldwide. Hailing from neighboring Portland, Oregon, HAL-V & SpaceCase are on the grind with a monstrous wave of trap music. More info here!

Spring Flower Basket

March 31st, 2018 | 10AM - 12PM

Make and Take – Bring your gloves and create a colorful spring planted basket, just in time for Easter! Rhonda, flower expert will teach you how to combine all elements. Basket, flowering plants and natural embellishments included. RSVP 208.853.4000 to prepay, limited seats. More info here!

Hot Hula Fitness

March 31st, 2018 | 10:30AM - 12PM

Hot Hula Fitness is a unique fusion between fitness and dance moves rooted in the cultures of the Pacific islanders, creates an excellent low-impact approach to fitness and overall well-being. After you've worked up a sweat, enjoy a traditional hula performance by Hula-Heartbeat of Hawai'i students! All ages! More info here!

Veteran’s Therapeutic Gardens Chili Cook-Off

March 31st, 2018 | 11AM - 3PM

Get ready for the hottest event of the year! Join Veterans Therapeutic Gardens and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries for a chili cook-off competition! Come ready to enjoy a wide range of chili made by contestants! Enjoy great music, a People’s Choice Award, and the Judges’ 1st and 2nd prize for the top dishes! Enter for a chance to win raffle prizes, and there will also be commemorative cups to take home! You won’t want to miss this! More info here!

Easton Corbin

March 31st, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

With two No. 1 singles, multiple awards and nominations, plus performances on some of the biggest stages in the world, Mercury Nashville’s Easton Corbin has made a lasting impression on the country music landscape. He is lauded for his traditional country sound, authentic lyrics and mastery of understatement. Check him out live at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center! More info!

Easter For The Family!

Capital Community Egg Hunt

March 31st, 2018 | 10:30AM - 3PM

So many amazing things of this full day! Over 100,000 candy filled eggs, Skydiving Easter Bunnies, face painting, jump houses, carnival rides, bubble soccer, food vendors, and so much more! Bring the family on down to Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park! More info here!

Easter Tea at Chateau des Fleurs

March 31st, 2018 | 12:30PM - 3:30PM

Exchange your world full of meetings, appointments, deadlines and technology for a day of family, relaxation, face to face conversation and tea! Dress up! Wear your hats! Invite your family and friends! Say hello to traditions and goodbye to trends! More info here!

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Ride

March 31st, 2018 | 11AM - 3PM

Take a ride throughout Treasure Valley in search of our hidden Easter eggs! You could be the winner of some great prizes! More info here!

Eggstravaganza

March 31st, 2018 | 10AM - 1PM

Check out this family-friendly community event, with age-specific egg hunts, bounce houses, carnival games, prizes, hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones, face painting and lots of fun! Going on both the Downtown location and Collister location. More info here!

Eggstravaganza 2018!

March 31st, 2018 | 10AM - 12PM

It's going to be a great time with friends and family members! Dutch Bros will be there! Fun and safe space, bounce houses, obstacle courses, horse races (on hoppy balls), face painting and an Egg Hunt for all ages! More info here!

Family Friendly Events!

STREAM at the WaterShed!

March 29th & 30th, 2018 | 10AM - 12PM

Join Boise WaterShed to participate in a free hands-on STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math) activities. Explore a stream table and build block towers in our exhibit hall, brought to you by BLOCKFest. Make a boat and float it in the shallow simulated river, or make outdoor art at our nature play stations. Meet Raptor Ambassadors from the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. More info here!

The Sound of Music Interactive Movie

March 30th, 2018 | 6PM - 9PM

Get ready for a night of nun-sense. Audience participation is essential and everyone will receive an interactive kit included with admission. Use props from your kit to join in the show. Don’t forget to come with your vocal chords all warmed up because there will be subtitles so you can open your Von Trapp and sing out those lyrics! Don’t be shy, just bring your inner 16 going on 17 with you - just like other fans have from all around the world. Interactive Movies at the Nampa Civic Center are the perfect date night, night for the whole family, night out with your friends or with your colleagues! More info here!

MerdianCUE: Madagascar, A Musical Adventure Jr.

March 30th & 31st , 2018 | See Showtimes Here

A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar JR. will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” More info here!

Books and Barks

March 31st, 2018 | 10AM - 3PM

Take your well-behaved dog to the bookstore for an array of fun activities designed to put the wag in any tail. From 10-11, enjoy Ladybug Girl and the Rescue Dogs Storytime, followed by Scout the Police Dog, who will paw print sign copies of his book from 11-12:30. You can meet Eric O'Grey, author of Walking With Peety, from 12-2, and a Boise Bully Breeds Ambassador Dog from 1-2. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls!

The Macks + Peanut + Ruff Pups

March 30th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

The Macks are a young 4-piece garage rock and roll band from Portland, OR, playing their first show in Boise. Anything is on the table at a show, including but not limited to: stage dives, public displays of affection, youthful exuberance, partial nudity, and whomping solos. Joining the show will be new and fresh Peanut and Boise rippers Ruff Pups. More info here!

Paint ‘N Sip - Quiet Winter Haze

March 30th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Come join local artist Trinitie Anderson as she leads her newest painting 'Quiet Winter Haze' at Paint 'N Sip! This landscape style can look intimidating, but Trinitie's teaching style will have you painting with ease and leaving with your very own masterpiece. Beginners always welcome and encouraged. All classes are 21 + as it is a wine bar! More info!

War Paint

March 30th, 2018 | Doors at 7:30PM Show at 8:30PM

Nikoa Mak, Lady Delicious, Vanity Mizrahi, Nikki Grimm, Vice Squiwly Bones, and Chaz A Ratazz join Rari Doll in a spectacular drag production. Get your tickets online or at Treasure Valley Adam and Eve locations. Your VIP ticket includes two Bacardi drink tickets and a chance of winning more Bacardi drink tickets throughout the night. More info here!

Bunny Ball: An Easter Prefunk

March 30th, 2018 | 9PM - 2AM

Break out those pastel sweaters, it's an Easter party at Fatty's Bar! They’ll have an adult easter egg hunt which means more prizes and less hunting! The bartenders and Vijay from Wild 101 will be handing out plastic eggs full of giveaways! Some have candy, some have bar tabs or drink tickets, and some have CASH! You've never been to an Easter party like this! More info here!

Comedian Nathan Brannon

March 30th - April 1st, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

Nathan is a comedian out of Portland, who is consistently adding to his list of accomplishments year after year. In 2016, Nathan recorded his second album, titled 'Because', with distinguished record label Kill Rock Stars. Nathan also signed with Kill Rock Stars in 2015, was the winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2014, voted into the Willamette Week's "Portland's Funniest 5" in 2013 while releasing his first comedy album "I Black Out" that same year, and was crowned “Portland’s Funniest Person” in 2012. More info here!

Salsa Nights with DJ Giovanni

March 31st, 2018 | 8PM - 2AM

Enjoy beginner lessons in Merengue, Bachata and Salsa, followed by local live entertainment and social dancing to tunes by DJ Giovanni. All military and plus one get in free with military ID; you must be together when entering the venue, and the plus-one needs a valid ID, too. For ages 18 and older; full bar available with ID. More info here!