What is Biohacking?

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Have you ever heard of biohacking? Reporter Matt Sizemore visited Upgrade Labs in Meridian to find out what exactly it is.

"The traditional ways that we've been working out of lifting up dumbbells, running on a treadmill. Once you put science into it, it can be done so much more efficiently," said Upgrade Labs Co-Owner Hailey Smith.

Matt Sizemore claims he's been lifting weights on and off for years, and aside from proper form, he's never considered pumping iron to be scientific. Biohacking is changing that.

"Fitness meets science and recovery is key. So our fitness portion is AI driven, so it's personalized and tailored for you, so there's no wasted time at Upgrade Labs, you get your workout in much faster, focus on recovery, longevity, and all of that while increasing your brain power," said Smith.

Of course Matt had to try out some of this technology himself, starting with pulsed electromagnetic field therapy.

"Pulsed electromagnetic fields that are pulsing through your body. It's a very grounding sensation, it's actually the same frequency as the Earth itself, and it gives your body a cell voltage upgrade that helps your body's natural healing abilities," said Upgrade Labs Co-Owner Becky Granden.

Next up, cryotherapy, where Matt immersed himself in a ludicrous version of the Treasure Valley's recent weather, spending two full minutes in a negative-160-degree chamber!

Next up, time to lift!

"Our tech uses adaptive resistance, so you're able to get the burn on the concentric and ecentric motions, and that's something you usually can't reproduce at the gym," said Granden.

"Our strength machine, which we call the cheat machine. So you can do a full workout once a week in under 5 minutes," said Smith.

We finished up with the Cell Health Analysis machine, where Matt learned about what's going on inside the body, including muscle weight, strength of individual appendages, and all the various kinds of fats that he believes he needs to lose. Biohacking is truly a futuristic concept.

"Everything that we have here is essentially what the professional athletes have and it's all under one roof," said Smith.

And we didn't even get to the cardio machines!

"So in eight minutes, you can get the same workout as doing 40 minutes of traditional cardio," said Smith.

Plus other biohacking machines that have the ability to cleanse the mind.

"I have felt a lot of brain fog clear up for me, my mental capacity and cognition is greatly impacted. I've actually never felt better," smiled Granden.

For more information on Biohacking and Upgrade Labs Meridian, visit their website here.