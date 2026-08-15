What Fish and Game says Idaho wildfires mean for hunting season

The Big Grass and Tartar wildfires have burned hundreds of thousands of acres, including some of southwest Idaho's most popular hunting units.

Officials say that wildfires burn through valuable habitat that can take decades to recover. But on the bright side, IDFG says wildfires rarely kill large animal populations.

Idaho Fish and Game tells hunters that the Big Grass and Tartar fires do not mean there will be no hunting this year; as of Aug. 15, there have been no hunting season changes. Officials say that fires rarely close entire hunting units and fire restrictions will rarely last through an entire season.

But especially in the early season, IDFG urges hunters to check official sources for access closures and up-to-date fire information before each trip.

Due to the Big Grass Fire, BLM has issued a temporary area closure for the entire area south of Trout Creek Road and Silver City Road, from the Oregon border east to Highway 78 and Highway 51. IDFG says this closure impacts portions of Game Management Units 40, 41 and 42.

For Tartar Fire closures, the U.S. Forest Service has issued area closures for the Payette National Forest. See a map of the closures here. IDFG says that the fire burned in Game Management Area Unit 31 and the Brownlee Elk Zone.

IDFG notes that most hunting happens next to private land. Many landowners in fire areas have spent the last several weeks fighting the fire, moving livestock and losing fence and feed.

"Ask what has changed on their place and offer to help where you can," IDFG says. "Close gates, watch for damaged fence and downed lines, and be patient."

In the aftermath of the Big Grass and Tartar wildfires, Fish and Game crews will be focused on recovery and habitat rehabilitation. Officials say the public can even sign up to help on rehab projects.