Wet weather causing muddy trails

BOISE, IDAHO - Officials want to remind hikers and bikers to stay off muddy trails to prevent erosion and maintain the quality of walking and biking paths in the foothills. Crews even put a lock on the gate at the Table Rock trailhead to prevent people from causing damage.

"People always think, well, it's just me it's not a big deal," said Pete Ritter of Ridge to Rivers. "But we get hundreds of thousands of users visit in a year, so if everybody does that, then we have real issues with the trails."

You can always check trail conditions before you leave the house, the Ridge to Rivers Facebook page. They update trail conditions and closures multiples times a day.