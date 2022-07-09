Wet and Wild Parade is a big hit during Eagle Fun Days

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Fun Days started on Friday night and carried over into Saturday with a wide range of activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Fireworks culminated the end of day one and Saturday got started with a race, a car show followed, there were vendors, rocky mountain oyster feed, a cornhole tournament, live music and a parade.

The dry parade went first and that a classic parade where floats handed out candy, played music and waved at the people who lined the streets.

That was immediately followed by the wet parade that ended up being one of the most intense water fights I've ever experienced.

"The water parade is the best," said Steve Edwards. "We have been doing it with my kids and everybody for 15 years, I love it, it’s the most fun ever best family parade in Idaho."

We stopped at Draftech that provides full service residential drafting and design, this parade gives them a chance to come together eat some food, socialize and gear up for the water fight.

That was a wild water fight! The Wet and Wild Parade during Eagle Fun Days helped everybody cool off as nobody was safe from the barrage coming from all directions! pic.twitter.com/zu3UErh7SC — Steve Dent (@idahodent) July 9, 2022

"It’s a water fight between the trucks and the businesses," said Jo Greer the architect at Draftech. "It reaches all the way to the building and people get completely drenched so I usually hide in the window and I just watch everyone get soaked."

Steve Edwards is a builder with Hunter Homes and I'm pretty sure he had as much fun as the kids running out with his water gun and giggling on his way back to get more ammo.

"Yeah I was I love this," said Edwards. "This is my one day to be crazy, to be a kid."

Last year Eagle Fun Days helped Eagle celebrate a milestone of 50 years as a town and the community members that organize Eagle Fun Days look forward to carrying on this tradition for years to come.