WestVet Urgent Care opens new location in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — WestVet Urgent Care opened a new location in Meridian Monday.

The urgent care, located at 3030 S. Meridian Road, offers immediate care for non-life-threatening conditions as well as X-rays and in-house lab testing, according to a news release from WestVet.

"We are committed to supporting pets and their loving families in the Treasure Valley and surrounding area and want to help them access quality care at the times they need it most,” said Dr. Jeff Brourman, Founding Partner, WestVet and MedVet’s Chief Growth Officer in a statement. "There is an unmet need for urgent care during daytime and early evening hours. By adding urgent care services during peak times, we are hoping to better meet the needs of more pet owners."

WestVet officials urge pet owners to continue to visit the primary care veterinarian for wellness and preventative care. WestVet on Chinden Boulevard in Garden City continues to provide 24/7 care for emergency and critical needs.

"We're very excited about this, this is what we think is going to be the next wave of veterinary medicine, because again, kinda across the nation we are hearing from our colleagues that everybody is just so overwhelmed and with the restrictions of covid for the last couple of years, general pet care has been a challenge," said veterinarian Alexis Cottingham.