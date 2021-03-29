Western Proper to open in downtown Boise early this summer

BOISE, Idaho — Western Collective announced Monday it is opening its second location in downtown Boise early this summer. Western Proper is located at 610 W. Idaho Street and will offer an all-day hangout spot to eat, drink and play.

The new location will be open for all three meals, serving gourmet food and craft beverages. The restaurant and game lounge will open at 7 a.m. every day and those who get there early can try the coffee program, in partnership with Doma Coffee.

Western Proper has four-lane mini bowling, parlor games, live music and an outdoor patio. All of the beer served will be Western Collective's brews and the wine will be Western Wines.

In addition to beer, wine, frozen drinks and coffee, Wester Proper will feature a full bar of hand-crafted alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options. The full restaurant will serve "elevated American favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner," according to a Facebook post.

The space is also a 400-person venue that will bring live music to the location. Western Proper will off the living room seating that is found at Western Collective, as well as restaurant seating, communal tables with laptop plug-ins and an outdoor patio along W. Idaho Street.

An official opening date was not announced, but the post said to follow @westernproper on social media and to check out its website.