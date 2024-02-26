Watch Now
Western Idaho high schools win big in the state wrestling tournament

Meridian High School 2024 5A wrestling champions
Meridian High School named 2024 5A Wrestling State Champions. Photo: Idaho High School Activities Association<br/>
POCATELLO, Idaho — Western Idaho high schools won big in the state wrestling tournament over the weekend.

According to the Idaho High School Activities association, multiple Treasure Valley High Schools came out on top.

5A
Meridian High School's wrestling team was named the 5A State Champion. Timberline High School was named 5A State Academic champions.

4A
Bishop Kelly was named co-champion with Minico in the 4A division.
The win marks program history with their first-ever State Championship title. Bishop Kelly was also named as 4A State Academic Champions.

3A
Fruitland High School clinched the top spot in the 3A division.

2A
In the 2A division, Nampa Christian earned the title as State Academic champions.

