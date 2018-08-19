Western Idaho Fair underway through the 26th

Garden City, ID - Nothing quite says "summer" like the Western Idaho Fair! And this weekend, there will be plenty of fair food, farm animals, and fun for the whole family. Festivities kicked off on Friday at Expo Idaho in Garden city, but the event runs until next Sunday.

Aside from the typical carnival rides, visitors can get up close and personal with animals in the petting zoo. They can also watch live performances from musicians, comedians, and even a hypnotist.

"New York City is not New York City without Central Park-- Boise needs a place where people can come and go together, and share a common ground, sit down and have a place to meet friends and families--- and to some degree, meet people in real, face-to-face," said Bob Batista, Director of the Western Idaho Fair.

The fair stays open until 11:00 p.m. nightly and runs through Sunday, August 26th.