Western Idaho Fair celebrates 125 years

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Friday, August 19, the Western Idaho Fair will open the gates on its 125th year. For ten days, guests can enjoy concerts, carnival rides, entertainers and classic fair foods. Agriculture will also be honored, with 4-H and FFA events.

Something to look forward to this year, is that extra entertainment events will not cost you extra. Concerts at the ICCU Grandstand, with headliners like Billy Currington, Pat Benatar and Stone Temple Pilots are all included with fair admission. A high-adrenaline, x-games style motorsports show, Octane Addictions, will also be included in admission.

If you're feeling competitive, join in on the Dirt Road Dancing Swing Competition on Saturday, or join in on cooking and crafting contests.

Thursday is your last chance to save on advance admission tickets, which you can get here, or at any Albertsons location. Otherwise, tickets will cost $12 at the gate.

For a full list of events, see the Western Idaho Fair website.